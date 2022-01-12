Wednesday Covid Update: 7,681 new cases; provincial totals

19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,869 with 171 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,681 new Covid-19 cases and 3,350 recoveries. There are now 66,286 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 12 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,292,290 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 68,855 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 107,271,904 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 49,784 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 133,047 received their second dose, and 330,377 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 873

Bangkok – 892

Samut Prakan – 523

Ubon Ratchathani – 269

Phuket – 488

Khon Kaen – 277

Chiang Mai – 194

Nonthaburi – 251

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 128

Rayong – 132

Udon Thani – 132

Buriram – 166

Surat Thani – 125

Maha Sarakarm – 66

Nakhon Ratchasima – 111

Pathum Thani – 164

Samut Sakhon – 105

Songkla – 86

Pattalung – 65

Chachoengsao – 89

Sisaket – 167

Kalasin – 79

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 87

Roi Et – 47

Surin – 50

Nakhon Sawan – 54

Prachin Buri – 51

Nakhon Pathom – 37

Lampang – 62

Pitsanuloak – 64

Saraburi – 79

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 50

Trang – 27

Phang Nga – 49

Chaiyaphum – 15

Tak – 31

Lop Buri – 36

Petchabun – 39

Krabi – 43

Kanchanaburi – 49

Ratchaburi – 32

Chanthaburi – 61

Sakon Nakhon – 34

Nong Kai – 76

Trat – 68

Yasothon – 18

Nan – 87

Srakaew – 54

Chumporn – 46

Payao – 67

Nakhon Panom – 46

Mukdaharn – 18

Chiang Rai – 64

Phetchburi – 33

Pattani – 15

Suphan Buri – 44

Kamphaeng Phet – 26

Nakhon Nayok – 42

Satun – 27

Bueng Karn – 14

Amnat Charoen – 4

Yala – 9

Uthai Thani – 16

Mae Hong Song – 14

Loei – 60

Nong Bua Lumphu – 18

Chainat – 24

Pichit – 14

Phrae – 7

Uttaladit – 16

Sukhothai – 19

Narathiwas – 1

Samut Songkhram – 10

Ranong – 17

Lamphun – 21

Ang Thong – 8

Singburi – 10