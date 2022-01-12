Connect with us

Pattaya

Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A third foreign man in a week falls to his death from a Pattaya area building. (via Pattaya News)

Less than one week after a 72 year old foreigner fell to his death from a popular unnamed Pattaya condo building, a second similar incident occurred. This time, a 64 year old Norwegian man believed to be an expat was found dead after his fall last night from his 5th-floor condominium in Jomtien. Once again, there was no immediate sign of a struggle or foul play.

Pattaya City Police responded to a notification at about 9 pm last night to an incident at a condo on Soi 7 Jomtien, though the name of the building has not yet been released while authorities are investigating the incident. Just like the condo, the man’s name was not released as authorities first need to notify the Norwegian Embassy and his family.

The man had fallen out of a window on the 5th floor, with his fall broken by an awning on the second floor of the building. The security guard on duty said that he heard a loud bang but thought it was an electrical transformer that had exploded. A resident on the 9th floor came to the guard station after and told him about the man on the second-story awning.

Police and emergency responders had raced to the scene, but there was nothing that could be done as the man had severe skull injuries and was already dead. He was wearing only shorts with no shirt on.

The man lived alone in a 5th-floor condo and police inspected the room to find there were no other occupants and no sign of a struggle. There was no notes or clues left in the room, but there was a box cutter found on the bed. The man had three cut wounds on his left wrist that police assumed was from the box cutter before the fall.

Police will continue their investigation and note that this is the third incident of a foreigner falling or jumping to their death from a Pattaya building this week, an occurrence that happens a disproportionate amount in the area.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-01-12 14:51
    Sorry to be a little light hearted and it is never good to hear of yet another ended life. But this is the first thing that came into my mind.
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-12 15:16
    It's not entirely unusual. It's know as suicide clusters caused by the social learning of suicide-related behaviors, or "copycat suicides".
    image
    Easterneye
    2022-01-12 15:17
    Was it only yesterday on here Thailand was being reported as the most desirable Asian country to retire to ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Should have stayed in his home country , Norway has some of the most gorgeous landscapes on the planet…
    image
    PatrickSatoLee
    2022-01-12 15:20
    these retirees are facing a lot of stressful issues we may not be aware of, 3 falls in a week need serious consideration and discussion on what is going on?
    image
    Poolie
    2022-01-12 15:24
    1 minute ago, PatrickSatoLee said: these retirees are facing a lot of stressful issues we may not be aware of, 3 falls in a week need serious consideration and discussion on what is going on? Reminds me of The Life…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Trending