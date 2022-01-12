Pattaya
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Less than one week after a 72 year old foreigner fell to his death from a popular unnamed Pattaya condo building, a second similar incident occurred. This time, a 64 year old Norwegian man believed to be an expat was found dead after his fall last night from his 5th-floor condominium in Jomtien. Once again, there was no immediate sign of a struggle or foul play.
Pattaya City Police responded to a notification at about 9 pm last night to an incident at a condo on Soi 7 Jomtien, though the name of the building has not yet been released while authorities are investigating the incident. Just like the condo, the man’s name was not released as authorities first need to notify the Norwegian Embassy and his family.
The man had fallen out of a window on the 5th floor, with his fall broken by an awning on the second floor of the building. The security guard on duty said that he heard a loud bang but thought it was an electrical transformer that had exploded. A resident on the 9th floor came to the guard station after and told him about the man on the second-story awning.
Police and emergency responders had raced to the scene, but there was nothing that could be done as the man had severe skull injuries and was already dead. He was wearing only shorts with no shirt on.
The man lived alone in a 5th-floor condo and police inspected the room to find there were no other occupants and no sign of a struggle. There was no notes or clues left in the room, but there was a box cutter found on the bed. The man had three cut wounds on his left wrist that police assumed was from the box cutter before the fall.
Police will continue their investigation and note that this is the third incident of a foreigner falling or jumping to their death from a Pattaya building this week, an occurrence that happens a disproportionate amount in the area.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Alleged major drug trafficker arrested in Songkhla, 54 million baht in assets seized
Half of Chon Buri’s new Covid-19 cases today reported in Pattaya and Bang Saen
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Wednesday Covid Update: 7,681 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand recognises Taiwan’s Medigen vaccine, inoculated travellers eligible for Sandbox entry
Ununiformed checkpoint police face charges for shooting at truck
Koh Phangan Countdown partygoers share positive Covid test results on TikTok
Pattaya Karaoke bar raided afterhours for violating Covid-19 rules
Thailand News Update | Thais are suffering from stress & Sandbox update
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Survey shows many Thais suffering suicidal thoughts and depression during pandemic
Another 300 hotel quarantine rooms set aside for infected tourists in Phuket
GPO to sell ATKs at 35 baht amid increased testing demand
Applicants for Thai citizenship must pass new Thai language test
Phuket seeing healthy tourism demand, with 4,000 Thailand Pass applications a day
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
More restrictions in Thailand imminent from today | GMT
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Money Transfers5 hours ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Crime3 days ago
Police apprehend man who killed 2, injured 3 at Phuket market
- Songkhla2 days ago
“Ghost ship” found off Thailand coast, Navy investigates abandoned Chinese vessel
Recent comments: