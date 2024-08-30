Wealthy woman caught tossing trash into Chon Buri sea

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Social media users this week were outraged after a shocking video emerged of a woman in her forties or fifties tossing a bag of trash into the sea from the Cholamarkwithi Bridge in Chon Buri province.

The footage, captured by a dashboard camera and shared on the Facebook page Chon Buri News, shows the woman pulling up in a black Mercedes and, with a blatant disregard for environmental etiquette, hurling a ball-sized garbage bag into the water despite a bin being just 20 metres away.

“Is this too careless? Just 20 metres away is a trash bin. Drives a car worth millions but does this. She loves her car but not the environment.”

The video ignited a firestorm of criticism from netizens, who condemned the woman’s actions as emblematic of a broader disregard for environmental responsibility, despite her apparent wealth. Many are calling for legal action against her, arguing that such a blatant act of environmental neglect should be met with stern consequences. The car’s licence plate, clearly visible in the footage, has led to calls for accountability.

On-site reporters confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 28, near a dim sum restaurant on the bridge, where a rubbish bin was conveniently located within 100 metres. Ek, a local vendor selling drinks along the bridge, lamented the frequent occurrence of similar irresponsible behaviour, noting that tourists and locals often dump trash into the sea after social gatherings, reported Pattaya Mail.

“I urge tourists and locals to use the provided trash bins. Such carelessness harms the marine ecosystem, makes the seawater smell, and negatively impacts marine life.”

Wittaya Khunpluem, President of the Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), echoed these sentiments, calling for greater adherence to societal rules and proper waste disposal.

“The PAO will work with Chon Buri Municipality to increase trash disposal points and will refer this incident to the Bang Sai Subdistrict Municipality for legal action under the Public Cleanliness Act.”