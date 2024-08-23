Pattaya to co-host Chon Buri music festival this September

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News official website

Pattaya City is preparing to co-host the Chon Buri International Music Festival in the Rain this September at Pattaya Beach. Yesterday, August 22, a meeting took place at Pattaya City Hall, with Mayor Poramase Ngampiches leading the discussions about the festival’s organisation.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched a project aimed at boosting tourism in five of Thailand’s most popular provinces under the theme Thai Charms Festival. This initiative seeks to encourage both domestic and international tourists to explore different regions, promoting longer stays and increased spending.

Given Pattaya’s significant appeal, the TAT has chosen the city to co-host the Chon Buri International Music Festival in the Rain. Scheduled for September 20 to 22 and September 27, the event will be held at Pattaya Beach.

The festival promises performances from renowned pop, rock, and R&B artists on three distinct stages: a pop stage, a jazz stage, and a dance stage. Additionally, seafood vendors and various other engaging activities will be available for attendees, reported the Pattaya News.

In related news, the Pattaya Film Festival returns from August 21 to 25, offering free screenings of over 20 international films. Organised by Pattaya City, the Special Tourist Area Development Authority, and the Ministry of Culture’s Film Archive, the festival aims to promote cultural diversity. Screenings will be held at SF Cinema Marina, Major Cineplex Avenue, and outdoor venues like Lan Pho Public Park and Naklua Market.

The event features an International Competition with films from emerging directors, with a US$5,000 prize for winners. The Panorama section showcases acclaimed international films and classics, including Q&A sessions with directors.

The Jury Showcase honours the festival’s jurors with films by João Pedro Rodrigues, Amanda Nell Eu, and Puttipong Arunpeng. Outdoor screenings will include entertaining films like The Undertaker and Pattaya Heat. The festival supports Pattaya’s bid to become a UNESCO City of Film.