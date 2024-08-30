Suspect vanishes into thin air: Bang Sri Mueang cops under fire

Picture courtesy of wikepedia official website

A suspect in a criminal case disappears from Bang Sri Mueang Police Station, raising concerns over potential police misconduct. The incident, which occurred yesterday August 29, has prompted the plaintiff to file a complaint against the officers involved.

Yesterday at 6pm, the plaintiff, Sanit Champak, through his lawyer Montri Prasatkaew, reported the disappearance of the suspect from Bang Sri Muang Police Station in Nonthaburi. The suspect was supposed to be detained following his arrest by officers from the Special Branch Police Division 1. However, upon inquiry, it was found that the suspect was not listed as being held in custody, prompting suspicions of preferential treatment.

The case began when officers arrested the suspect, 42 years old, at a restaurant in Bang Krang, Nonthaburi on the night before yesterday and brought him to the station at 12.16am the next day. The daily crime log (Volume 57/2567, Entry 14) recorded the arrest and subsequent transport of the suspect to the station. However, by yesterday morning, the suspect was no longer in custody.

When Sanit, the plaintiff in this criminal case, sought confirmation of the suspect’s detention status, the duty officer stated that the suspect, Phumeth Onprapai, was not being held in the station’s cells. Further inquiries revealed that the arresting officers claimed to have taken the suspect to court around 10am yesterday, leaving Sanit puzzled about the suspect’s whereabouts between the time of arrest and the court transfer.

“I suspect the police at Bang Sri Muang Police Station may have provided undue assistance to the suspect.”

Noting the unusual gap in the suspect’s detention timeline. Given this, Sanit filed a formal complaint, seeking an investigation into possible misconduct by the police officers.

In response, Superintendent Somchai Chaengthamma stated that an internal investigation would be launched to ascertain the facts. If it is found that officers acted improperly or facilitated the suspect’s release, disciplinary action will be taken as Somchai asserted, reported Khaosod.

