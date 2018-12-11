Wealthy Thai woman boasts online about her welfare card | The Thaiger

Thailand
Wealthy Thai woman boasts online about her welfare card
PHOTOS: Sanook
Thais have take to social media slamming an apparently woman boasting about using a Thai welfare card intended for the poor.
The woman was wearing a gold necklace and other expensive looking jewelry, was showing money to the camera and sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. Netizens say she was ripping off the state and depriving the needy.
But some are also suggesting it might be a fake post with fake gold and a friend’s car.
But Sanook has done some homework and confirmed that it is a real welfare card, although damaged, and that the woman really does have plenty of money.
Her story appeared on an online forum, “We’ll make you famous v.10”.
SOURCE: Sanook
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
HM King provides funerals for two Un Ai Rak cyclists
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has agreed to sponsor the funerals for of two cyclists who collapsed while participating in the Bike Un Ai Rak bicycle ride on Sunday.
One in Surat Thani and another in Ratchaburi the province rides. The two died following emergency medical attention.
HM the King had a royal wreath sent to Wat Don Kathin, Poonpin district in Surat Thani and placed in front of the coffin of Sitthichai Banjerdsuk, a 59 year old mechanic attached to the Thung Song office of the State Railway of Thailand last night.
The funeral rites will last until next Sunday when a royal cremation would be granted as a special case.
His surviving widow, Mrs Sangchan Thongchan, said her family felt very grateful to HM King for his kind treatment given to her late husband and her family.
A royal wreath has also been ordered by HM King to be sent Wat Pobanlang in Ban Pong district in Ratchaburi for the funeral of 73 year old Luen Yomhom who succumbed while joining the 10-km Un Ai Rak bike ride. A royal cremation will also be granted for Luen.
Thailand
“Post-poll government will lack legitimacy”
“…the junta government was now trying to buy votes using populist schemes, such as handing out cash as New Year gifts to low-income earners.”
A former student activist and renowned scholar Thirayuth Boonmee has predicted that though junta leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha will be able to form the next government, it will lack legitimacy and this will only lead to instability.
The lack of legitimacy will be due to the complex network between the military, public servants, the conservatives and big corporates, which only protect their own interests, and the fact that the ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has destroyed the credibility of independent agencies, Thirayuth said yesterday. He was speaking at the 45th anniversary of the 1973 uprising that he led.
The rampant lack of transparency and populist policies are no different than those during Thaksin Shinawatra’s time, when the government used all kinds of ploys to gain an advantage over other parties, Thirayuth pointed out.
Similarly, he said, the junta government was now trying to buy votes using populist schemes, such as handing out cash as “New Year” gifts to low-income earners.
These offerings may help the junta win the election, but many other problems will ensue due to poor legitimacy, the activist predicted.
“They need to change their mindset, from considering themselves as the holders of sovereign power to accepting differences,” he said. “It is only this way that they can run the country.”
Former student activist and renowned scholar, Thirayuth Boonmee
Thirayuth’s comments come amid controversy surrounding the NCPO’s and Prayut’s role before, during and after the elections.
Although the organic law on MP election will go into effect today and the ban on political activities will be relaxed subsequently, critics and politicians are concerned that the regime will interfere with the elections and retain its power.
After Prayut proposed that party symbols and names be removed from the ballot paper, politicians yesterday called on the Election Commission (EC) to maintain its independence and make the elections free and fair.
Thai Raksa Chart leader Preechapol Pongpanit said yesterday that he wanted all the independent agencies to be transparent and straightforward about the election to ensure that an elected government can serve the public with no questions asked.
He also advised the EC to disregard any opinions from irrelevant parties and insisted that ballot papers include party symbols and names. Otherwise, he said, it will not be in line with the Constitution, which requires that ballot papers be designed so the voter can not only choose the constituency candidate but also the party.
Suwat Liptapanlop, a key member of Chart Pattana Party, said yesterday that the EC should make a clear decision on the matter and ensure that the elections are free and fair and that voters turn up to exercise their right.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Thai Life
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
Thailand’s roads remain some of the deadliest in the world. But the Kingdom has dropped from its previous number two position to number eight, behind a collection of backwater African states and other undeveloped countries.
A new report by the World Health Organisation shows that the road safety situation in Thailand hasn’t improved. The shocking news is outlined in a the WHO report, Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018,
The report indicates the death rate per 100,000 population in Thailand was 32.7. This ranks Thai roads as at least the deadliest in ASEAN and amongst the deadliest in the world.
Only seven other nations fared worse than Thailand, while the countries with the highest road traffic death rate per 100,000 population were Liberia, Saint Lucia, Burundi and Chad.
The report, compiled using data from 2016 from 175 countries, shows that Europe has the safest roads with 9.3 deaths per 100,000 population. The African continent had the worst rates.
The report shows that there is an average of 22,491 people killed on Thai roads every year. South east Asia, where motorcycle-related deaths account for 43 percent of the total road toll, had an average of 20.7 deaths per 100,000 population.
Globally, the report found that the situation regarding road traffic deaths is worsening, with someone killed in a road accident every 24 seconds somewhere in the world.
The WHO road death Hall of Shame…
1. Liberia – 35.9 (per 100,000 people)
2. Saint Lucia – 35.4
Equal 3. Burundi and Zimbabwe – 34.7
Equal 4. Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) – 33.7
5. Central African Republic – 33.6
6. Thailand – 32.7
7. Burkina Faso – 30.5
8. Namibia – 30.4
9. Cameroon – 30.1
10. Mozambique – 30.1
