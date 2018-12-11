Connect with us

Bangkok

Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks

The Thaiger

Published

2 mins ago

on

Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Mail Online

dailymail.co.uk is reporting that an adult elephant has been photographed performing in front of deserted audience seating at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo, just south of Bangkok.

With its bones clearly visible, a female elephant is seen balancing on two wooden tables before being led down and forced to walk across a metal tight rope.

She pauses in the middle, turns around and walks back, according to the article.

The skeletal frame of the small Asian elephant, with its pelvis and shoulder poking through its saggy leathery skin, raised concerns from one visitor who filmed the ‘show’.

“I’ve been visiting the zoo for a long time because I like to look at the animals. But when I visited last week I was upset when I saw one of the elephants. The elephant looked so thin and weak. I felt so sorry. I think he needs help.”

The unidentified tourist thought the zoo might be having financial problems and couldn’t afford to look after the elephant. The Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo was built in 1950 as Thailand’s first crocodile farm. It boasts that it is the world’s largest crocodile farm and has expanded to include other animals as well.

dailymail.co.uk reports that the zoo now has over 60,000 crocodiles of different kinds in various pits and features daily shows. Locals say that the zoo was once popular, but in recent years the crowds have dwindled and many shows are now empty.

Visitors who reviewed the zoo, which has a one star rating on TripAdvisor, said they were ‘heartbroken’ at what they saw, although the attraction did receive some praise. Here are some other responses…

“The place is poorly maintained – a lot of the facilities are run down and look like it hasn’t been upgraded in a long time.”

“It’s very heart wrenching to see the animals kept in such poor conditions and God knows if there’s even anyone taking care of them.”

“I literally cried numerous time throughout the day.”

A spokesman for the zoo said that all the elephants at the park are “good”.

“No, no, no. The elephants here are all healthy. They are all good. None of them are thin. They are all fed well. They do shows every day.”

Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL ARTICLE : Mail Online



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Chinese charged over test-taking scam

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 10, 2018

By

Chinese charged over test-taking scam | The Thaiger

by Khanathit Srihirundaj

A scam of a different kind has been uncovered today. In this case no one was being harmed but the system was being cheated.

The Nation reports that Thai police have arrested seven Chinese who were allegedly hired to take ACT (American College Testing) exams on behalf of other test-takers who wanted good results in order to apply to study in the United States.

The first batch of five suspects – Chinese nationals between the ages of 29 and 33 – were arrested on Friday afternoon at the ACT examination site at Mahidol University’s Salaya Campus in Nakhon Pathom.

The five suspects reportedly confessed to police that they had been hired to take the ACT exams on behalf of the real applicants for between 10,000 and 20,000 yuan (about 47,500-95,000 baht) per person.

They said a China-based agency had helped coordinate with the customers and arranged for their accommodation, travel expenses and fake passports – containing the real applicants’ details, but with the suspects’ photos – to undertake the task.

They were to get good results in the exam, discard the fake passports and travel back to their home countries, police quoted them as saying.

The second batch of two suspects – Chinese nationals 28 year old He Liu and 39 year old Huang Xiofan were arrested on Saturday at the ACT examination site at NIST International School in Bangkok’s Watthana district.

Police also found that Liu was carrying eight fake passports, and he reportedly confessed to having previously taken exams for hire in various countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The seven suspects, whose Thai visas have been revoked, were all charged with using forged passports, while Liu faces the additional charge of having fake passports in his possession for the purpose of selling them, Surachate said.

Chinese charged over test-taking scam | News by The Thaiger Chinese charged over test-taking scam | News by The Thaiger

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Top 10 most popular Asian cities 2018 – Agoda

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 10, 2018

By

Top 10 most popular Asian cities 2018 – Agoda | The Thaiger

Bangkok ranks on top of the list of most-visited Asian city tourist destination for 2018. This is from Agoda, a fast-growing online travel booking platform. With millions of online bookings each year they have the data to back up their findings.

Other cities in the top 10 include Tokyo, Kuala Lumpor, Hong Kong, Osaka, Taipei, Seoul, Singapore, Bali and Pattaya.

Agoda says both Thai and foreign tourists would normally lodge in Bangkok for a night or more before continuing to the other destinations.

Agoda also reported that Thailand was placed second after Japan among Asian countries most visited by tourists because of the country’s rich cultural and historical tourist attractions, clean beaches and world-class cuisine.

The 10 most popular cities among Thai tourists are Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Tokyo, Khao Yai, Chon Buri, Krabi and Chiang Rai.

The most-favoured country for sight-seeing among Thai tourists is Japan followed by Singapore.

Top 10 most popular Asian cities 2018 - Agoda | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Two foreigners arrested over cannabis oil raid in BKK

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

December 10, 2018

By

Two foreigners arrested over cannabis oil raid in BKK | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

A Canadian, a Brit and two Thais were arrested last week following a drug raid in Bangkok.

67 year old David Kulik from Canada was arrested last Monday in Chon Buri alongside 64 year old Brit, Joseph Toole.

The Thai Narcotics Suppression Division raided the warehouse in the Bang Phli area of Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, which they say they operated for over a year producing cannabis oil.

During the bust Police seized 70 kilograms of oil and 6.6 kilograms of cannabis resin.

The cannabis was smuggled from Laos to the warehouse in southern Bangkok, where after having been processed into oil, was then exported to Belgium and other European countries.

Police claim that it was Joseph Toole, a former doctor, who was in charge of the oil production while Kulik helped finance the operation.  They also believe that it is a Japanese national who heads the operation.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

Continue Reading
Bangkok Weather
December 11, 2018, 10:38 am
30.0
°C
Temperature
66
%
Humidity
5
km/h
Wind from East-Northeast
0.0
mm
Rainfall
0
%
Cloud Cover
34
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending