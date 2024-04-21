Village mourns as man dies amid daughter’s education cost fears

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck in a Chanthaburi village as a temporary irrigation project worker was found dead in his bedroom, presumed to be overwhelmed with the fear of not being able to finance his daughter’s university education despite her recent scholarship win. The incident, which occurred last night, was reported to the police the following day.

The 42 year old man, known as A (a pseudonym), was discovered by relatives and neighbours who attempted to save him, but it was too late. In the room, a green rope was found tied to the window grill, and a picture of his daughter was beside him on the bed. His belongings were in order, suggesting no struggle or intrusion.

The initial examination indicated that he had died from asphyxiation due to the tightly bound rope around his neck. Both his wrists bore scars, indicative of a previous self-harm attempt. The deceased’s 74 year old mother stated that her son had been stressed about his daughter’s future educational expenses. Her granddaughter had just graduated from a local school in Chanthaburi and received a scholarship to a private university.

About a month before his death, A had harmed himself but was rescued in time. On the evening of his death, he had bought two bottles of beer and showed no sign of distress before retiring to his room. Later in the night, when he did not come out for dinner, his father found him deceased in a kneeling position, reported KhaoSod.

While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, rescue services have been coordinated to perform an autopsy to confirm the cause before returning the body to the family for religious rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.