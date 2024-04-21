Teenager detained following stabbing at Patong’s OTOP Market

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

A 17 year old man is in police custody following a stabbing incident at OTOP Market in Patong that left a 20 year old injured. The event took place just past 1am on April 19.

The 20 year old victim, Ariyath Kaewnao, suffered an abdominal injury during an altercation between two local youth groups. Immediately after the incident, Ariyath was rushed to Patong Hospital and later moved to Vajira Phuket Hospital. His current health status has not been made public.

The police managed to locate the suspect with the assistance of Jittipat Srisuphan, an 18 year old Wichit resident and friend of the accused. Upon questioning at his residence, Srisuphan admitted his part in the incident and agreed to reach out to the 17 year old perpetrator, known as Lek, reported The Phuket News.

Jittipat and Lek arranged a meeting through a messaging app at a store near Phuket Deep Sea Port on Cape Panwa in Wichit. It was here that the police apprehended Lek. The young man is now waiting to be charged.

In related news, residents in a Chon Buri community acted swiftly to detain a heavily intoxicated man who, after becoming agitated during a Songkran celebration, returned home to fetch a gun and threaten his companions.

The incident, which took place yesterday at around 5.30pm, saw local law enforcement led by Police Colonel Navin Sinthurat, the superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station, along with his deputies, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suphawat Lattapreecha and Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchat Dusadee, responding to a radio centre alert during a routine patrol for the festive period.

Upon arriving at the scene in a residential area on Nong Hua Rad 5/5, Moo 5, Nong Pla Lai sub-district, Bang Lamung district, officers found the 47 year old suspect, Chamnan, subdued by locals. They confiscated a .45 calibre handgun loaded with four rounds from him.