Urine Luck! Controversial video of drinking pee for the good of your health goes viral (video)

PHOTO via Sanook

An old video featuring Sondhi Limthongkul delivering health advice on drinking your urine has resurfaced online. In the video, he promotes urine therapy as a method for maintaining one’s health and treating illnesses. Debates have ensued questioning the efficacy and safety of the practice.

In the video, Sondhi Limthongkul, a prominent Thai personality, discussed maintaining one’s health with the controversial method of urine therapy. He recommends using urine for colds and applying it to sores on the top of the head.

The video has regained attention after former politician and soapy king Chuwit Kamolvisit shared it on Facebook. In his post, he questions the credibility of Sondhi’s advice and even mockingly wonders if excrement can also be used as a treatment for ailments. He said…

“If someone’s gums hurt from talking too much, can they apply excrement and get better?”

With the reemergence of the video, online discussions have sparked over the validity of urine therapy and its potential health benefits or risks. While some users support the practice, others argue against it, urging further research and professional medical opinions.

Sondhi’s video coming back to light has sparked a new round of debate about the unusual practice of using urine to stay healthy and treat illnesses.

This controversial method has brought up old arguments about how well it works and what benefits it might have. Sceptics remain sceptical and question its scientific basis, while supporters say it has potential as an alternative therapy.

Only Indians smile like this after drinking cow urine which has the potential to get you sick. pic.twitter.com/45ZZKuG6Fp — Rituraj/ঋতুরাজ/ഋതുരാജ് (@CrimsonScalpel) May 30, 2023

The Healthline platform said there’s no evidence to support claims that drinking urine is beneficial. Research suggests it can introduce bacteria, toxins, and other harmful substances into your blood, as well as stress your kidneys.

Taking a golden shower. Drinking from your spigot. Sipping a warm cup of herbal pee. Whatever you want to call it, the practice of drinking urine goes back millennia. Known today as urine therapy, urophagia, or urotherapy, the medicinal use of urine is still practiced in some parts of the world.

Reports dating back to ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt suggest that urine therapy has been used to treat everything from acne to cancer. There was a time when doctors tested for diabetes in urine by taste.

Today, proponents make similarly broad-based claims about urine’s curative powers. So, should you be mixing your morning pee into your morning smoothie? Probably not.

Follow us on :













Pop princess Madonna revealed she used urine as a medical treatment in 2019. Read more about the story HERE.

Urine is good for the skin however but global corporations do not want you to know that otherwise, no one would buy their skin creams. Do some research, you’ll be surprised by the results.