Lorry crashes into house after swerving to avoid truck in Thailand

Photo by Khaosod.

A six-wheel lorry veered off the road and crashed into a house in Thailand‘s eastern Chanthaburi province, causing significant damage to the property. The homeowner narrowly escaped injury, while the truck driver stated that a sudden lane change by a pickup truck forced him off the road.

The incident occurred yesterday in the Chanthaburi district when the vehicle lost control and slammed into the residence, causing the roof and walls to collapse. The homeowner, Kriang Pongsathavorncharoen, explained that he would typically rest in the area impacted by the crash, but had fortunately gone to bathe at the back of the house. Upon hearing the loud crash, Kriang grabbed his mobile phone and fled to safety.

The truck driver, whose vehicle bore the registration number 70-1220 Chanthaburi, claimed that the accident occurred when a pickup truck made an abrupt lane change in close proximity, forcing him to swerve and lose control of his truck. The police are currently investigating the incident, examining the scene and gathering witness statements as evidence to determine the true cause of the accident and commence legal proceedings as appropriate.

This news comes after another incident earlier this month in which a pickup truck crashed into a house in northeast Thailand.

The dramatic incident occurred when a speeding pickup truck crashed into a house in the Nang Rong district of northeast Thailand’s Buriram province, leaving an elderly man injured and causing serious damage.

The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

Following the Songkran holiday this year, during the ‘seven deadly days‘ from April 11 to 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) revealed that there were 2,203 road accidents, 2,208 injuries, and 264 deaths during this period.