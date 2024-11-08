UNICEF Thailand launches campaign for children’s brighter future

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

UNICEF Thailand has launched an ambitious campaign titled A Better Tomorrow, Today, urging collective action for a brighter future for children. Faced with global challenges like conflicts, health crises, poverty, and climate change, UNICEF is pressing for immediate measures to safeguard children’s rights and potential.

The campaign, which will include public events, social media initiatives, and celebrity participation, is designed to engage the Thai public in supporting children’s welfare. Participants can join events, either online or in person, or take direct action to support the cause.

Statistics from UNICEF paint a daunting picture: 330 million children live in extreme poverty, half of whom are in conflict zones; 200 million face developmental issues due to malnutrition; 86 million adolescent girls are not in school, and 559 million children endure climate change-related heatwaves.

In Thailand, children face challenges highlighted by recent floods, revealing their vulnerability to climate-related disasters. A UNICEF survey underscores educational and nutritional disparities, with 15% of students not finishing upper secondary school and 13% of children experiencing stunted growth due to poor nutrition.

Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF’s Representative in Thailand, emphasised the need for innovative solutions to tackle these challenges.

“Children around the world – including in Thailand – are facing a future of profound uncertainties, from the threat of climate change, and disruptive technology, to economic, social and demographic challenges.”

The campaign will kick off before World Children’s Day on November 20 and run until Thai Children’s Day on January 11 next year. It aims to mobilise individuals, businesses, and government bodies to actively support children’s welfare.

Events will include creative displays and online activities, highlighting children’s lives and their role in shaping the future. UNICEF is also launching the Box of Life campaign, inviting donations to provide essentials like vaccines, clean water, and educational materials to children in need. Opportunities to volunteer or advocate for children online will also be available for those unable to contribute financially.

The campaign’s highlight will be the illumination of Bangkok’s Wat Arun in blue on November 20, joining a global UNICEF initiative where landmarks worldwide, such as the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower, are lit up to support children, reported Pattaya News.

Kim reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to reaching every child in need, stressing the importance of collective effort.

“UNICEF’s mission is to reach every child who needs support, wherever they are and whatever their background. This is an enormous undertaking and can only succeed if we all come together to play our part. Every action counts, no matter how small it might seem.”

For more information on how to participate in A Better Tomorrow, Today, individuals are encouraged to visit UNICEF’s platforms to explore contribution opportunities.

