Cambodia accused of claiming Thailand’s royal literary treasures

A storm is brewing between Thailand and Cambodia after claims emerged online that 22 classic Thai literary works have been quietly registered as Cambodian cultural heritage with UNESCO, sparking outrage over what critics are calling a brazen cultural grab.

Social media erupted this week when reports circulated alleging that Cambodia had listed dozens of Thai literary masterpieces—many composed by Thai monarchs and poets—as part of its intangible heritage to support Royal Ballet performances.

According to the claims, Cambodia argued the works were revived and adapted into royal dance performances between 1979 and 2002.

The controversy allegedly began with the folk drama Phra Thong Nang Nak, first performed in 1930 during the reign of King Preah Sisowath of Cambodia.

Among the titles reportedly submitted to UNESCO are some of Thailand’s most revered literary treasures, including:

Other listed works include Kaki, Inao, Anirut Kinnari, and Phra Thinawong, all closely woven into Thailand’s cultural fabric.

Many Thais were stunned that such pillars of their national heritage could be claimed by another country without any formal protest or challenge. Critics accused government officials of negligence and demanded immediate action to protect Thailand’s cultural legacy.

“This is outrageous. These are works by our kings and national poets,” one user wrote. “How can anyone sit by and watch them be rebranded as Cambodian heritage?”

In response to the uproar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Prasop Riang-ngern confirmed that officials are aware of the allegations, reported The Nation.

“The Ministry has instructed the Department of Cultural Promotion to coordinate with the Fine Arts Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other agencies to investigate and verify the facts.”

He acknowledged the issue is highly sensitive and promised a thorough review before any formal response is made.

“Due to the complexity of the matter, we must proceed carefully. We will provide updates as soon as we have a complete and accurate understanding.”