Police pursue school director’s daughter for 15 million baht fraud

Police are set to issue a summons for the daughter of a school director involved in a fraudulent savings scheme that has swindled over 15 million baht. The family maintains they were unaware of her actions, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

A significant case emerged in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province, where local traders presented evidence, including chat messages and bank transfer slips, to police at Ban Kruat Police Station.

They accused A (a pseudonym), the 30 year old daughter of a school director in Ban Kruat, of orchestrating a savings scheme fraud that affected more than 60 people across several provinces. Victims reportedly lost amounts ranging from 10,000 baht to several million baht, with total losses exceeding 15 million baht (US$445,630).

Today, October 27, Ban Kruat Police Station’s Deputy Inspector Panas Krotprakhon confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. The police are currently interviewing victims and collecting relevant evidence. So far, five victims in Ban Kruat have come forward, and the evidence collection is still underway.

Police have made attempts to contact the accused savings scheme leader to appear before the investigators, but she has yet to respond. Consequently, the police will proceed with issuing a summons for her to meet with the investigators. Based on the circumstances, she faces charges of public fraud and violations of the Savings Scheme Act.

One of the victims revealed that approximately 66 people nationwide and abroad have filed complaints, with over 10 victims in Ban Kruat alone. Some reported the case to Ban Kruat Police Station, while others approached the Crime Suppression Division and the Central Investigation Bureau, reported KhaoSod.

Reporters visited the accused’s residence, which also serves as a large convenience store in the village. However, A was not found. Her brother-in-law stated that he does not know her whereabouts, only receiving a call asking him to look after the shop. Since then, he has been unable to reach her and insists that no one in the family, including her husband’s side, was aware of her activities, as she never mentioned or discussed them.

