City in chaos: Typhoon Bebinca slams Shanghai

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Typhoon Bebinca, the most powerful storm to strike Shanghai since 1949, has left the city paralysed, as flights were cancelled, and major attractions, including Disneyland, shut their doors. The storm, which made landfall on Monday, brought China’s financial hub to a grinding halt during the country’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Chaos began on Sunday evening when all flights out of the city’s two airports were grounded after 8pm. High-speed trains were suspended, leaving tourists stranded, and locals battling torrential rain and fierce winds. Bebinca, with gusts clocked at a terrifying 94 mph, tore down trees, and billboards, and even stripped siding off buildings. Social media was flooded with dramatic footage of the devastation, including uprooted electric poles and damaged properties.

Advertisements

Shanghai’s meteorological observatory confirmed that some parts of the city saw nearly 3 inches of rain in just an hour, warning of more havoc ahead.

While Shanghai typically avoids direct hits from typhoons, Bebinca’s destructive path could have serious implications for the already struggling economy. Consumer spending, crucial for China’s recovery, took a major blow with parades cancelled and tourists stuck in their hotels.

Nearby cities like Suzhou and Nanjing were also affected, with Suzhou suspending food deliveries and Nanjing halting large-scale events and outdoor construction.

This is just the latest in a series of weather-related disasters hitting China, which has also seen severe droughts and floods this year, alongside recording its hottest July since 1961. To make matters worse, meteorologists warned that another typhoon may already be forming, threatening to strike later this week, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 17th announcement regarding Typhoon Yagi, which made landfall. TMD warned of heavy rain and strong winds in two regions, advising sailors to avoid going out to sea from September 7 to 8.

Advertisements

In other news, Typhoon Yagi has crippled Vietnam’s northern industrial powerhouse, leaving factories flattened and global supply chains in peril.