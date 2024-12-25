Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute

Published: 09:49, 25 December 2024
Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute
Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

A 58 year old father from Phayao province, Thailand, took drastic action after years of abuse, shooting his son dead. The incident took place yesterday, December 24, and the father, referred to as Wisut, has stated he does not intend to seek bail, preferring to serve his sentence according to the law.

The incident unfolded at their home, where Wisut found himself in a heated argument with his 37 year old son, Rungrueng. The confrontation escalated after Wisut admonished his son for not contributing to household chores, which led to an aggressive response.

Rungrueng, in a fit of anger, allegedly grabbed a long-handled machete and approached his father with the intent to harm him.

Wisut expressed his exasperation, stating, “This time, I warned him that I wouldn’t hold back if he came any closer.” Despite the warning, Rungrueng continued his advance. In a moment of fear and frustration, Wisut resorted to using a shotgun, resulting in his son’s death.

The local police at Chiang Kham Police Station, including Deputy Superintendent Jeerawat Pansombat and Deputy Superintendent Krikaton Kittitirawat, detained Wisut. The police have since conducted interviews and reconstructed the events to understand the sequence of actions that led to the tragedy.

Media representatives were present during these proceedings, seeking to capture every detail of this heartbreaking family dispute, reported KhaoSod.

Wisut, reflecting on the incident, shared, “I am deeply saddened because he was my flesh and blood, but it was an unavoidable situation.” He has made it clear that he will not seek bail, expressing his intention to accept the legal consequences of his actions fully.

In related news, a father shot and killed his son on August 6 after an intense altercation outside their home in Chanuman District, Amnat Charoen Province. The son, reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine, had violently assaulted his wife and mother.

