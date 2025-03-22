Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

The Ministry of Education is supporting the One District One Scholarship (ODOS) initiative, encouraging Mathayom 4 (Grade 10) students across Thailand to apply for the newly launched overseas summer camp programme.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, assistant to Education Minister Police General Permpoon Chidchob, explained that the summer camp aims to offer Thai students international exposure and prepare them for future ODOS higher education scholarships.

Yesterday, Siripong highlighted that the ministry observed challenges faced by ODOS scholarship recipients in completing their overseas studies due to language and cultural barriers. The introduction of the new summer camp programme is intended to address these issues.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra described the ODOS summer camp as a six-week short course designed to broaden students’ horizons and prepare them for new responsibilities, contributing to their personal growth.

Eligible applicants include Grade 10 students aged up to 19 from 928 districts nationwide, including Bangkok. Applications are open from March 24 to May 16 through the Tang Rat application.

Regarding the ODOS scholarships, Siripong noted that the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) and the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) will spearhead the programme. Although the Education Ministry will not lead the initiative this year, it is committed to providing comprehensive support, reported Bangkok Post.

The project aims to offer Thai youth opportunities to pursue studies in their fields of interest, particularly in STEM disciplines—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Government Lottery Office will fund the project, while the EEF will manage scholarship distribution.

In similar news, the Supreme Administrative Court has annulled a 50-year-old regulation from the Education Ministry that restricted students’ hairstyles.

The final ruling, issued on March 5, addresses a long-running dispute involving educators, students, and parents. The regulation, introduced in 1975, was ruled unconstitutional for infringing upon individual freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

The court noted that the rule was outdated and in conflict with the Child Protection Act of 2003. This directive had previously dictated acceptable hairstyles for male and female students in schools under the Ministry’s supervision, a policy now deemed unsuitable for modern society.