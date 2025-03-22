Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
140 1 minute read
Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Ministry of Education is supporting the One District One Scholarship (ODOS) initiative, encouraging Mathayom 4 (Grade 10) students across Thailand to apply for the newly launched overseas summer camp programme.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, assistant to Education Minister Police General Permpoon Chidchob, explained that the summer camp aims to offer Thai students international exposure and prepare them for future ODOS higher education scholarships.

Yesterday, Siripong highlighted that the ministry observed challenges faced by ODOS scholarship recipients in completing their overseas studies due to language and cultural barriers. The introduction of the new summer camp programme is intended to address these issues.

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Isaan Record

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra described the ODOS summer camp as a six-week short course designed to broaden students’ horizons and prepare them for new responsibilities, contributing to their personal growth.

Related Articles

Eligible applicants include Grade 10 students aged up to 19 from 928 districts nationwide, including Bangkok. Applications are open from March 24 to May 16 through the Tang Rat application.

Regarding the ODOS scholarships, Siripong noted that the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) and the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) will spearhead the programme. Although the Education Ministry will not lead the initiative this year, it is committed to providing comprehensive support, reported Bangkok Post.

The project aims to offer Thai youth opportunities to pursue studies in their fields of interest, particularly in STEM disciplines—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Government Lottery Office will fund the project, while the EEF will manage scholarship distribution.

In similar news, the Supreme Administrative Court has annulled a 50-year-old regulation from the Education Ministry that restricted students’ hairstyles.

The final ruling, issued on March 5, addresses a long-running dispute involving educators, students, and parents. The regulation, introduced in 1975, was ruled unconstitutional for infringing upon individual freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

The court noted that the rule was outdated and in conflict with the Child Protection Act of 2003. This directive had previously dictated acceptable hairstyles for male and female students in schools under the Ministry’s supervision, a policy now deemed unsuitable for modern society.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026

6 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign Pattaya News

Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign

6 hours ago
Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students Thailand News

Education Ministry backs overseas summer camp for Thai students

7 hours ago
Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality Thailand News

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

7 hours ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar Pattaya News

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

7 hours ago
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice Phuket News

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

8 hours ago
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand Thailand News

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

8 hours ago
Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection Phuket News

Phuket urges employers to boost worker protection

9 hours ago
Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam Thailand Travel

Tai Orathai: The voice of Luk Thung and Mor Lam

9 hours ago
Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Child pornography group leader busted in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach Pattaya News

Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach

9 hours ago
Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz Phuket News

Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz

10 hours ago
Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband Thailand News

Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband

12 hours ago
German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit Thailand News

German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit

13 hours ago
Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

14 hours ago
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video) Thailand News

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

1 day ago
Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s terminal and runway Bangkok News

Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

1 day ago
Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets Thailand News

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

1 day ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani Thailand News

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

1 day ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand Thailand Travel

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

1 day ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani Thailand News

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video) Pattaya News

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

1 day ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car Phuket News

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

1 day ago
Experts warn Thailand&#8217;s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix Thailand News

Experts warn Thailand’s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix

1 day ago
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express Thailand News

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

1 day ago
EducationPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
140 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

Toxic haze: Chiang Mai at No. 5 globally for poor air quality

7 hours ago
Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

Pattaya police bust drug den in deserted beer bar

7 hours ago
Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

Overnight water cuts to hit Phuket twice

8 hours ago
Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

Mall chaos: Bag frenzy sparks fight in Central Thailand

8 hours ago