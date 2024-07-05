Tourists swarm first durian café in Nakhon Ratchasima

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tourists flocked to Wang Nam Khiao’s first durian café in Nakhon Ratchasima, eager to sample 38 varieties of the fruit amidst cool, rainy weather. The Ploenchit Durian Garden, located in Ban Khlong Sai Village within Wang Nam Khiao district, saw a bustling atmosphere throughout the day.

Visitors drove to the renowned garden, situated in the heart of the village, which is also known for being the best spot in Thailand to view wild gaurs. The main attraction was the newly opened durian café, designed to resemble a barn but with a modern twist that harmonises with the natural surroundings. Inside, patrons could purchase fresh durian, durian sticky rice, durian ice cream, and even durian-based beverages.

Encircling the café is a durian orchard spanning 12 rai (19200 square metres), featuring 38 different varieties. Tourists had the opportunity to explore the orchard and taste the fruit directly from the trees. Fresh durian was available for purchase at prices ranging from 180 to 200 baht per kilogramme.

The orchard’s owner, 63 year old Sathit Tritarak warmly welcomed visitors and introduced them to the various durian species cultivated there. The orchard boasts over 300 durian trees spread across its 12 rai.

The community of Ban Khlong Sai also featured a marketplace at the village’s central square, offering seasonal fruits such as santol, stink beans, dragon fruit, and avocados. These products, crafted by local artisans, provided tourists with the chance to purchase fresh produce to enjoy or take home to their families, reported KhaoSod.

