Tourists save injured Mae Khaeng turtle Kamkaew with quick action

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of tourists played a crucial role in rescuing a critically injured turtle named Kamkaew at Mae Khaeng Luang Waterfall. The turtle was found immobile on the sand, suffering from visible injuries. Swift action by the tourists and park officials ensured Kamkaew received timely medical attention.

Yesterday, Wiang Kosai National Park’s Facebook page shared images and details about the rescue of a turtle discovered at the third tier of Mae Khaeng Luang Waterfall. The turtle, later named Kamkaew, was found lying still with a significant crack along its shell and injuries near its tail. The tourists, noticing the turtle’s condition, immediately informed park officials.

Advertisements

Upon inspecting the turtle, officials observed a long crack in its shell and wounds near its tail, likely caused by falling rocks. Given the remote location of the waterfall, it was determined that the injuries could not have been inflicted by a vehicle. The turtle also appeared malnourished, suggesting it had been unable to find food for several days.

Recognising the urgency, the park officials transported Kamkaew to a veterinary clinic in Phrae City, covering over 80 kilometres to reach medical help before nightfall. It took visits to four different clinics before they found a veterinarian experienced in treating similar injuries in turtles.

The veterinarian confirmed that the crack did not impact any vital organs, meaning Kamkaew’s condition was not life-threatening, but the turtle was in considerable pain, reacting strongly to touch near the wounds. The medical team cleaned the wounds, repaired the shell using a temporary water-resistant putty, and administered antibiotics and pain relief medication. Kamkaew was also given follow-up medications to aid in the recovery process.

The veterinarian and staff at Ban Por Pla Animal Clinic were praised for their dedication in treating Kamkaew. The clinic has committed to monitoring the turtle’s recovery until it is healthy enough to be released back into its natural habitat.

The park’s Facebook post expressing gratitude towards the tourists and medical team quickly garnered attention. Many people thanked everyone involved for their swift actions, which ultimately saved Kamkaew’s life, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Kamkaew, named on the spot when the veterinarian inquired about the turtle’s name during the medical examination, will continue to be a subject of interest as updates on its recovery are shared. The goal is to return Kamkaew to the Mae Khaeng stream, allowing it to resume its life in nature.