Man cuts off EM bracelet, takes girlfriend hostage in Chon Buri

A man recently released on bail cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and took his girlfriend hostage at a condominium in Chon Buri. Police stormed the unit after negotiations failed, rescuing the woman and arresting the suspect.

Today, October 27, police, led by Police Colonel Wattanachai Sangrit, coordinated with over 20 officers and local government officials to raid a condominium in Soi Ton Had, Najomtien Soi 8, Moo 2, Najomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri. The operation followed a distress call from the condominium manager reporting a woman held hostage by her enraged boyfriend.

The incident took place in a seven-storey building, with the hostage situation occurring on the fourth floor. Officers surrounded the area and attempted to negotiate with the suspect via mobile phone, enlisting the help of his respected elder sister. However, the suspect, identified as 38 year old Kookiat, also known as Keng Tungka, continued to act violently and paranoid, refusing to cooperate.

Police then instructed the condominium manager to unlock the door, allowing them to access the second floor where Kookiat was hiding. Officers broke down the door and apprehended Kookiat, who was found with a stash of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a bedside drawer.

The 32 year old girlfriend, identified as A (alias), revealed that she had been in a relationship with Kookiat for over a year. Earlier that day, she discovered he was secretly communicating with another woman, leading her to break up with him.

Enraged, Kookiat assaulted her, hitting her face and body before leaving around noon. He returned at 3pm, prompting A to lock herself in the room out of fear. She then contacted the condominium manager to alert the police.

A admitted that she and Kookiat both used drugs but claimed the drugs found in the room belonged to him. She also disclosed that she had frequently been subjected to his violence.

Kookiat was taken into custody at Najomtien Police Station, where he faces charges of possession of a controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine) for personal use, nighttime trespassing, and assault. He will be handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Investigations revealed that Kookiat had previously been arrested for drug possession. He was released on bail and was wearing an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet, which he cut off before committing the latest offence.