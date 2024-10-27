Tropical Storm Chami prompts warning for heavy rains in 44 provinces

Picture courtesy of Nikolas Behrendt, Unsplash

Weather conditions today prompted the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) to issue the 11th warning for Tropical Storm Chami. Heavy rains are expected to hit 44 provinces, including Bangkok, from today through October 29, cautioning residents about potential flash floods and forest runoff.

TMD, under the acting director Sukanya Yawichan, has issued the 11th announcement regarding Tropical Storm Chami. The tropical storm is currently located approximately 130 kilometres northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam, with its centre at 16.9 degrees north latitude and 108.8 degrees east longitude.

The storm is moving westward at a speed of about 20 kilometres per hour, with maximum wind speeds near the centre reaching 90 kilometres per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam today.

Although the storm will not directly enter Thailand, it will cause increased westerly and southwesterly winds, enhancing the intensity of the storm’s impact. Additionally, a convergence of northwesterly and northeasterly winds will cover northern Thailand.

These conditions will result in increased rainfall across the country, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, accompanied by strong winds.

“Following this, the storm will move along the coast and then veer away from the Vietnamese coast back into the South China Sea, likely weakening between October 28 and 29,” the announcement states. This weakening will result in reduced rainfall in northern Thailand.

Heavy rains

However, the northwesterly winds covering the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen during this period, leading to continuous rain and heavy downpours in several areas.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying regions. The provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain include:

October 27

Northern region: Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region: Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central region: Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern region: Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun.

October 28

Northeastern region: Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Southern region: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

October 29

Southern region: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, sea waves will intensify, with lower Andaman Sea waves reaching approximately 2 metres. In the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1 to 2 metres high, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners in these regions are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

“The public is encouraged to stay updated with announcements from the TMD,” the statement concludes. Additional information can be accessed on the TMD’s website or by contacting their hotline, available 24/7. The next announcement will be issued later today.