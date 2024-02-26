Retired district chief drowns as SUV plunges into Mae Klong River

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An unfortunate accident on the Thana Rach Bridge over the Mae Klong River resulted in a tragic loss of life yesterday evening at around 6.30pm.

The incident involved a collision between a sports car and an SUV, which led to the latter vehicle plunging into the river, taking with it a retired district chief and his wife, both of whom drowned.

Local police investigator, Natthapong Ajarn, from the Mueang Ratchaburi Police Station, was notified of the accident and immediately coordinated a response with rescue teams and medical personnel from the Ratchaburi Hospital, as well as volunteers from the Pothomboranurak Foundation, reported KhaoSod.

Upon arrival at the scene, the investigators found a severely damaged Nissan 350Z sports car, with its front and left side crumpled. The car, registered to Phetchaburi province, was driven by 70 year old bonsai expert Sitthi Sak or Muek Bonsai.

The bridge’s railing showed signs of impact, and below in the Mae Klong River, a white Isuzu MU-X SUV with Bangkok registration plates was submerged.

Rescue workers struggled to reach the two individuals trapped inside the SUV due to the strong current.

They were only able to secure the vehicle with ropes to prevent it from being carried further downstream. It wasn’t until a crane arrived that the rescuers were able to retrieve the bodies from the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 69 year old former district chief of Mayor, Pattani province, Supol, was found injured alongside his 57 year old partner, Warawaran. Also discovered were the bodies of 97 year old Phin, and 65 year old Kruawan, who were Supol’s father and mother.

A local fisherman recounted witnessing the white SUV trying to overtake on the right to cross the bridge, which led to a collision with the oncoming sports car. After the initial impact, the SUV reversed and then accelerated again, hitting the sports car before losing control and falling into the river.

Sitthi Sak claimed the SUV hit the front wheel of his car, causing him to lose control and block the road. The SUV then hit his car twice more before plunging into the river.

Follow us on :













Supol stated that he intended to overtake the sports car but accidentally collided with it, causing him to panic and reverse. Fearing another collision with a vehicle behind, he accelerated, which led to the fatal plunge into the river. Following the rescue operation, the bodies were transported to the hospital, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

In related news, a car plunged into the sea at Sattahip – Koh Samui ferry pier, trapping two women. One man escaped, and the incident was captured on CCTV.