Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran | Thaiger

Thailand
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Tourism operators are wanting the government to set forward more stimulus plans in time for the Thai new year of Songkran. Fearing a rather unprofitable holiday, they are asking the government to step up incentives in addition to the existing subsidy program.
Yesterday the CCSA determined some basic guidelines for Songkran 2021.
Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, said most people are planning family visits over leisure trips due to the lack of tourism incentives and the recent ban on water splashing during the holiday.
Thanapol said the government expedite the approval of tourism measures, especially the co-payment scheme that subsidises 50% of tour packages, capped at 3,000 baht for 2 million packages. The government has proposed to amend a previous tourism package for senior citizens under the “Tour Teaw Thai” (Travel around Thailand) scheme, to include all ages of tourists as it offers a 5,000 baht subsidy. But, the scheme won’t be approved in time for Songkran.
According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, domestic travellers took 4.51 million trips in January, generating 23 billion baht, representing declines of 63.7% and 75.3%, respectively, which is thought to be caused by the second wave of Covid-19 that began in Samut Sakhon province last December.
The Covid – hit economy also has forced 216 tour operators to withdraw their licenses at the start of January 2021, with another 180 to follow suit last month. Thanapol says even though most of the ADT’s 800 members are still technically operating, most appear to be closed due to the lack of tourism. Chamnan Srisawat, the president of the Tourism Council of Thailand also backs up the concerning decline in the amount of tourism operators still open.
“Domestic tourism needs continuous and inclusive support to maintain its business. These tourism firms don’t know if they will survive, even if the borders reopen on October 1.”
He says if the current subsity scheme cannot be extended in time for Songkran, then the government should offer another subsidy or scheme in time for Thailand’s biggest holiday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Songkran
No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA
No splashing or water gun fights will be allowed during next month’s Songkran festivities celebrating the Thai New Year. In the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting today chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to prohibit water splashing and foam parties as well as other close contact activities like the powdering of faces with chalk. They say the restriction’s on Thailand’s most popular holiday is an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Traditional activities will still be allowed, as long as people abide by strict disease control measures, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA daily update in English. He says specific details on the restrictions will be announced at a later date.
“Instead, Songkran activities this year will focus on the traditional aspects of the festival such as merit making, such as sprinkling water on Buddha statues, pouring water on the palms, on the hands of the elderly… and asking for their blessings.”
Thailand
Thais ok with limiting Songkran water fights – Nida Poll
A recent poll has revealed that a majority of Thais are ok with limiting or banning this year’s Songkran water splashing activities. The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the poll via telephone interviews with around 1,315 people over the last 2 days.
The Nida poll reported today that almost 44% of respondents said water splashing should be prohibited nationwide during the Thai new year to prevent the possible spreading of the Covid-19 virus. Almost 21% said it should be allowed in low-risk areas (not hit by the second wave). And, around 18% said it should be allowed in all areas as long as it conforms to the “new normal” standards for Covid-19.
Only about 11% said water splashing should be allowed nationwide, a clear minority of respondents. Almost 65% said they would be concerned about the Covid virus spreading if water splashing was allowed. Around 27% said they would be “highly concerned” due to the Covid situation not being resolved.
But a majority of respondents, about 35%, said they would not be worried about the virus spreading, citing that people know how to protect themselves. A majority of pollsters, about 44%, also placed road accidents ahead of the Covid virus as being the most worrisome.
Water splashing did not seem be more important than keeping the Covid-19 virus from spreading as about 82% said they would forego the water activities if it meant keeping the virus at bay.
The respondents echoed recent announcements by Thailand’s Culture Minister, Itthiphol Kunplome, who says that, while this year’s Songkran holiday will go ahead, activities such as water splashing, foam parties, and the daubing of powder paste are likely to be banned. He added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Association may decide to close Khao San Road, which is normally a water fight epicentre.
The Bangkok Post reports that this year, the Thai New Year holiday can only be marked with traditional customs, such as the pouring of water over Buddha statues, paying respects to the elderly, giving food to monks, and other merit-making activities.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
The Thai new year of Songkran is being extended to 6 days of water fights according to the Cabinet after approving the holiday to run from April 10 to 15. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says details of the holiday will be sent to the Centre For Covid-19 Situation Administration for approval as he says Songkran participants will probably be allowed to take part in the water fight activities after daily reported Covid cases in the Kingdom have dropped to double-digits.
The “water play” zones are likely to be set up in areas with major events with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha noting that people will need to abide by social distancing rules during the festival.
Itthiphol said the government is paying more attention to the number of people at event venues, and will find a balance between helping the economy and the prevention of new clusters of Covid-19 which could spread the disease in communities.
Late last year, the Thai Cabinet added 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar, including an extra day for Songkran. The move was part of an effort to promote domestic tourism and stimulate the economy which was battered by the pandemic.
A government spokesperson confirmed the additional holidays with the Associated Press. The Cabinet set 4 national holidays and 4 regional holidays detailed below:
- Friday, February 12 for the Chinese New Year
- Monday, April 12, adding a day to Songkran holiday from April 13-15
- Tuesday, July 27 for substitution day for Buddhist Lent
- Friday, September 24 to celebrate Mahidol Day which is in remembrance of Prince of Songkhla, Mahidol Adulyadej
Regional holidays
- Friday, March 26 for Wai Phra That (Northern Thailand)
- Monday, May 10 for Bun Bang Fai, known as the Rocket Festival (Northeastern Thailand)
- Wednesday, October 6 for Sart Thai, a festival held on the 10th lunar month (Southern Thailand)
- Thursday, October 21 for the End of Buddhist Lent (Central Thailand)
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Keith
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:59 am
Thai people don’t have the money for all these holidays, no matter how much stimulus is offered