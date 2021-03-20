Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021 | Thaiger

Events
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
So we’re going to have Songkran this year but not as we know it. The CCSA and Public Health Ministry have formally taken the ‘song’ out of Songkran for 2021. They have determined that there won’t be any foam parties, no activities where you get together with all your friends for Songkran activities and no ‘water splashing’, a polite way of saying no water fights, throwing or water pistol battles. The government is promoting traditional Songkran celebrations for 2021 and hoping Thais will head home for a drier celebration than usual and avoid the big water battles that have become the norm over the past few decades.
In 2020 Songkran was put on hold as Thailand was right in the middle of its first series of lockdowns and restrictions in reaction to the Covid pandemic. In last year’s case it was just a total cancellation of Songkran, the Thai new year celebrations. Even most of the cross-provincial travel, as Thais head back home for the April 13 family celebration, was cancelled.
But the CCSA has allowed some Songkran activities. You will still be able to pour water over Buddha and Buddhist statues, enjoy the tradition of gently pouring water on elders in your family and Thai will be able to travel across all provincial borders this year. So less SuperSoakers and more gentle splashing.
But it’s clear the Thai government is wanting to avoid any ‘moist’ skirmishes where families and friends get together for smaller and larger water fights. There would be pick-up trucks filled with barrels of iced water and driven around neighbourhoods drenching their friends and passersby. In the tourist areas like Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai, there were much larger organised activities and the annual celebration of water was becoming somewhat of a tourist mecca for backpackers looking to party, armed with water pistols, eye shields and a pair of sandals.
The ‘back to basics’ Songkran 2021 will be a big disappointment for many people, and another kick in the pants for places like Pattaya and Phuket that would have promoted larger Songkran events, but it may promote a resurgence of the older, and gentler traditions of Songkran. And there will be some expats who will definitely enjoy walking down the streets, or riding their motorbike, on April 13 without having a bucket of cold water thrown at them.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Events
Pattaya to hold logistics forum to renew efforts of making it a technology hub
Pattaya is holding a logistics forum next week with renewed hopes of making the city a major technology and convention hub. The forum will be held on March 25 at the Amari hotel, which will also feature an online format for those who cannot attend. Strict Covid-19 measures will be in place such as temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitiser.
The event is being held by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, in an attempt to bring more business travellers to the city. The push to make Pattaya a major tech hub was originally started before the Covid-19 pandemic, with renewed efforts starting again after Chon Buri province has seen no new cases of the virus in 2 weeks.
The idea of making Pattaya a tech hub is due to the amount of large buildings that could, ideally, hold large groups of people. The area also features factories, ports, and the famous walking street, which saw around 10 million tourists per year before Covid hit. More projects are also being planned for area including monorails, high – speed rail trains, and an additional port for cruise ships and yachts.
Pattaya bars and business owners are hoping to hear news today that would potentially see Chon Buri province being reduced to a “green” zone in terms of Covid-19 risks. The province is currently in a “yellow” zone which is under “strict” control, with the normal special administrative zoning halted, which has allowed bars and businesses to stay open past midnight.
But even if the province is downgraded, there is no guarantee the businesses would receive the green light to stay open past midnight. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is meeting today with the PM Prayut to decide risk factors for provinces nationwide, as well as to decide what activities and measures need to be in place for Thailand’s New Year of Songkran.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Events
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation branch in Patong, Phuket, say they have removed a 4 metre long reticulated python from a resort in Karon. The python was estimated to weigh around a whopping 20 kilograms.
“It was a big old boy. It took all my strength to lift it. A beautiful 4 metre python weighing more than 20kg (approximately) was having a nap behind the building.”
With some help from fellow rescue workers, Modell says he soon held the python safely and they removed it from the resort.
“These are beautiful snakes, the orange colour of their eyes are stunning. Although they are non-venomous, I would not attempt to remove a snake of this size alone. One wrong move and I would be in life-threatening trouble.”
“The snake bites its prey with its rows of inverted teeth up to and including 52! Then it wraps its body around slowly suffocating its prey! Yes it could easily kill me. That’s why we ideally have a minimum of two more people to help deal with it.”
Modell also told The Phuket News that he disagreed with the Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre, who announced last month that all snakes caught in homes would be taken off the island.
“King cobras should not be removed from their natural habitat. The king cobra is the predator snake of the snake world. They eat all the other snakes; monocled cobras and other snakes that do all the biting.”
“They do not attack people because they are just not interested in you. They know they can’t eat you, so they do not even want to waste the venom.”
“Removing king cobras from the wild allows the smaller problem snakes to get bigger, to grow until they become a problem.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Events
Chon Buri resident finds large king cobra in home
A resident in the eastern Chon Buri province, is reeling after finding a 4 metre long king cobra inside his house in Bor Thong district. Rescue workers were called to scene, arriving to find the large snake hidden under storage boxes inside the home. They say what looked like a professional snake-handling team, helped them to catch the snake after it evaded the rescue workers, venturing outside of the house. 18 year old Junlajak Oermphin told the Associated Thai media he heard strange sounds.
“I was relaxing inside the house alone when I heard some unusual sounds and my pet dog began barking and growling, dashing out of the home through an open door.”
“I stood up from where I had been lying down relaxing and I caught a brief glimpse of the rear of the snake as it slithered under storage boxes, causing me to be alarmed. This was the first time in my life I had seen a snake this size and as I had been home alone I decided to call for assistance from local authorities.”
The Peun Khao Rao Rak Kan rescue team says the cobra will be released back into a local forest. It was just last month that another king cobra was found in Chon Buri by a 12 year old girl. The girl says she was doing laundry in the back of her house when she found the snake in a nearby room.
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country, not in provinces in the east like Chon Buri, but have also been found frequently around rubber plantations.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thais want tougher consequences for repeat drunk drivers – Dusit Poll
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Patong official denies wastewater to blame for macro algae bloom along beachfront
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
More restrictions being lifted on April 1 – shorter quarantine and no fit-to-fly certificates
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Thailand News Today | Imprisoned protesters cry foul, investigation into scout drowning | March 19
CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA
Thai PM receives 3 finger salutes for his birthday from “well – wishers”
Bus driver of student field trip arrested after police find 600 kilograms of methamphetamine onboard
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
One more Covid-19 death in Thailand
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
6 markets shut in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district as infections rise to 224
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
UPDATE: Health Minister says AstraZeneca jabs will start next week after slight delay
Thai-language teacher suspended for throwing books at her students
Thailand’s PM says Karen villagers can’t live in national park
Thailand News Today | New study on Thai road deaths, scam suspect has a GoFundMe page | March 18
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
- Crime2 days ago
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
- Protests1 day ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
- Business4 hours ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Crime2 days ago
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets
- Myanmar3 days ago
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
- Expats3 days ago
Thailand’s PM says Karen villagers can’t live in national park
Glenn
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:10 am
ah so. Thai wisdom at it’s best. or is it the CCSA and those in love with the emergency decree using CV as an excuse to change Songkran festival from what people loved to do – have a big water fight – to something far lesser)
Please show me the medical clinical evidence of how gently splashing a small bit of water on an ‘elder’ is less apt to transmit CV than squirting someone with a water gun. How about the clinical evidence that talcum powdering playful young people is medically dangerous while doing same gently to your grand-mom is proven medically different.
The hypocrisy, lies, and overt control over the public is obvious, and it’s upsetting. Perhaps the CCSA and the rest of them are taking a few pages from the North Korean govt play-book.