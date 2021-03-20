Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters | Thaiger

Politics
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Srisuwan, the secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, says the claim accuses the voters of ethical misconduct as they voted for the bill despite a Constitutional Court decision that a national referendum must first be held to see if the public wants an all new charter.
“So having acted in defiance of the court’s ruling, they must face the consequences.”
But, Pheu Thai deputy leader Anusorn Iamsa-ard, seemed unfazed by the petition and has even threatened to file a counter lawsuit against Srisuwan. He claims the petition has no grounds and thinks the activist could have a hidden agenda.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said the coalition government is discussing whether to hold a national referendum or if it should amend the constitution section by section.
Chartthaipattana party-list MP Nikorn Chamnong said the party is prepared to move forward with amending Section 256, which states that a charter amendment requires the support of at least 1/3 of all 250 senators, or a total of 84.
“Only two senators voted for the bill, so it never saw daylight. This shows that 84 votes of the Senate can wrestle with 500 MPs and that doesn’t seem right.”
Parliament president Chuan Leekpai says an extra session will probably be scheduled next month to debate the proposed national referendum bill. The move followed the recent censure debate in which both ministers were accused of malfeasance and irregularities over land acquisitions related to their family members.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Malaysia is joining calls to hold an emergency ASEAN summit to discuss the political turmoil in its neighbouring country of Myanmar. Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin says he supports Indonesia’s president who originally proposed the emergency meeting.
Muhyiddin says the continued use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians was unacceptable, and urged Myanmar’s military leadership “to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions.”
“There is no question about it, the use of live ammunition against peaceful protests is unacceptable. This deplorable situation must stop immediately.”
“We in Malaysia, and the larger ASEAN community, cannot afford to see our brotherly nation of Myanmar become so destabilised at the hands of a selected few, who seek to promote their own vested interests.”
Since the coup, Indonesia has led efforts within ASEAN to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis. Its president called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted, joining other nations in condemning the military-led violence against anti-coup protesters.
“I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.”
ASEAN members discussed the political situation in Myanmar earlier this month, with the Thai Foreign Ministry now joining the growing list of countries to pressure the military to hold talks with political dissidents to end the conflict. But, Thailand still hasn’t outright condemned the coup. Many say Thailand may be wanting to get more involved as it prepares to see an influx of Myanmar nationals fleeing to Thailand to escape the increasing violence in their home country.
Just recently, the military coup leader in Myanmar made statements that indicated the military was okay with pending sanctions from the international community, implying that the government was willing to be isolated from the world.
Myanmar’s most powerful Buddhist group has also criticised the military’s use of violence and has appeared to break from historically aligning itself with the government. The group says it will stop activities in an apparent move to protest the political situation.
The United Nations has also criticised the violence against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, citing women and children are among the victims killed as increasing concerns of civilian casualties mount.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai PM receives 3 finger salutes for his birthday from “well – wishers”
Thailand’s PM is celebrating his birthday with “well – wishers” displaying the 3 finger salute to his motorcade. The pro-democracy demonstrators didn’t hold back their displays of discontent as his motorcade made its way to the Government House. The Dern Thalu Fah, or Walk Through the Sky, demonstration group used loud speakers as they shouted, “Prayut, get out! Down with feudalism, long live the people!” along with demanding the controversial lese majeste law to be abolished.
Pm Prayut arrived at the Government House to chair the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, in which it is expected to make a decision on Songkran Festival activities, as well as new Covid-19 risk assessments of the Kingdom’s provinces.
But high-ranking military officers and government officials bombed the expected meeting with best wishes for the PM, who in turn, handed out luang Pu Thuad and Ajarn Thim amulets to his fans, along with temperature measuring devices.
The CCSA meeting has long been anticipated as its results could give the “go ahead” for certain activities to be planned in advance for Songkran. Just now, however, the traditional activity of water splashing for the Thai New Year has been banned over concerns of the Covid virus spreading.
Pattaya bar and business owners are also anxiously awaiting the CCSA’s decision on whether Chon Buri province will be downgraded to a “green” zone, which would allow such establishments to stay open past midnight. In pre-Covid times, Pattaya fell under special administrative zones, which allowed businesses to skirt the normal law of closing at midnight.
But, due to the second wave of Covid and the Emergency Decree, businesses in the tourist-laden city have had to close down, with owners saying it hurt their revenues. As of now, the CCSA has renewed the Emergency Decree, dashing hopes of such bar and business owners seeing later closing times.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Myanmar’s military is unfazed by looming sanctions with generals saying they are ready to withstand being isolated by the international world. UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener says at least 38 more people have been killed as of today with thousands fleeing an industrial suburb of Yangon after 40 people were killed there on last Sunday. Residents also report that several factories were set on fire.
Schraner Burgener urged countries to “take very strong measures” to restore democracy in Myanmar. And, after warning Myanmar’s deputy military chief Soe Win, of strong sanctions and isolation from some countries, he allegedly responded with little concern, according to Chiang Rai Times.
“The answer was: ‘We are used to sanctions, and we survived’,” she told reporters in New York. “When I also warned they will go in an isolation, the answer was: ‘We have to learn to walk with only few friends’.”
Western countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union, are considering sanctions against Myanmar, with some already carrying them out in an effort to freeze out assets.
The UN Security Council has also criticised the junta, but have not condemned its actions because of China and Russia’s reluctance to get involved. Historically, they have been allies of the Myanmar government, and view the current state of emergency as part of Myanmar’s internal affairs. But Schraner Burgener points to the current instability as affecting more than just Myanmar.
“I hope that they recognise that it’s not only an internal affair, it hits the stability of the region.”
“Clearly, in my view, the tactic was now to investigate NLD people to put them in prison. At the end the NLD will be banned and then they have a new election, where they want to win, and then that they can continue to be in power.”
The military took over the government on February 1 in a coup citing the democratic elections of last November were fraudulent. Those elections saw the National League For Democracy, in which nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi aligned herself, winning in a landslide victory. Since the coup, Suu Kyi was arrested and detained on multiple charges, along with other top members of the NLD.
“Today we have young people who lived in freedom for 10 years, they have social media, and they are well organized and very determined. They don’t want to go back in a dictatorship and in isolation.”
Soe Win allegedly told Schraner Burgener in a letter that, “after a year they want to have another election.”
Schraner Burgener says that she believes the military is suprised by the backlash against the coup as it has received widespread international condemnation. But that hasn’t stopped the junta from cracking down against anti-coup demonstrators, with today being the deadliest day yet since the February 1 coup.
Meanwhile, The Royal Thai Army is planning to set up refugee camps in the provinces of Ranong and Chumphon to help house those fleeing the escalating violence in Myanmar.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Patong official denies wastewater to blame for macro algae bloom along beachfront
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 million from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
More restrictions being lifted on April 1 – shorter quarantine and no fit-to-fly certificates
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Thailand News Today | Imprisoned protesters cry foul, investigation into scout drowning | March 19
CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA
Thai PM receives 3 finger salutes for his birthday from “well – wishers”
Bus driver of student field trip arrested after police find 600 kilograms of methamphetamine onboard
Krabi airport to double passenger capacity with new terminal
Spotted dolphin found cut open on Phuket beach, park officers investigate
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
One more Covid-19 death in Thailand
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
6 markets shut in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district as infections rise to 224
UPDATE: Health Minister says AstraZeneca jabs will start next week after slight delay
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Thai-language teacher suspended for throwing books at her students
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
- Crime2 days ago
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
- Protests1 day ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
- Events3 hours ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Bangkok4 days ago
6 markets shut in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district as infections rise to 224
- Myanmar3 days ago
Myanmar military unfazed by looming sanctions
- Business3 hours ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 million from leasing companies and Rolls Royce