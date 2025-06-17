Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

A loud explosion at the Chong Chom border crossing in Surin province yesterday morning sparked panic among both Thai and Cambodian residents. The blast, originating from the Cambodian side of the border, was initially feared to be a result of military conflict but turned out to be an accident involving a Cambodian man operating an excavator.

The incident occurred at 8.45am, yesterday, June 16, just before Cambodian officials were set to open the border gate. The explosion alarmed officials and the large number of Cambodians waiting to return to their country, leading to fears of an outbreak of hostilities.

However, Thai officials later clarified that the explosion was caused by an excavator hitting an unidentified explosive device while clearing land behind a casino on the Cambodian side.

The blast damaged the excavator’s bucket and shattered its windshield, seriously injuring the unnamed operator.

His fellow Cambodians quickly transported him to a nearby hospital in Cambodia for urgent medical treatment. During the rescue, Cambodian social media users captured and shared videos, offering some relief to the tense local community.

It is believed that the explosive device was likely a remnant from past conflicts, buried along the border many years ago, reported KhaoSod.

