Flipflop tosser: CCTV catches sole suspect in Nonthaburi scandal

CCTV footage from an apartment in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok captured the perverted behaviour of a Thai man who was seen masturbating with stolen flipflops outside a victim’s room.

The victim, a 49 year old Thai man named Chokchai Kadprasit, told Channel 3 that he exited his apartment to send his girlfriend to work but could not find his flipflops. His shoes disappeared multiple times before, so he sought help from the apartment owner, 42 year old Chakrit Neelapaijit.

Chakrit checked the security camera and found the thief, later identified as Toon. The man was seen entering the apartment at around 3am on October 12. He grabbed Chokchai’s flipflops and masturbated in the spot. He then fled from the scene with the stolen flipflops.

Chokchai said he was shocked when he saw the footage. He noticed strange stains outside his room multiple times before but did not expect that it would be semen.

Chokchai added that he no longer felt safe living in this apartment. He wanted the police to take the case seriously and arranged for the perverted man to get some mental health treatment.

The apartment owner, Chakrit, told Channel 3 that he investigated the case further and discovered that Toon previously committed the same act multiple times before but remained at large. He was worried about the safety of his tenants, especially female residents.

Channel 3 reported that Toon was arrested once in 2020 for shoe theft. He had a history of treatment at Srithanya Psychiatric Hospital and often claimed that he failed to take his medication, which led to his repeated criminal acts.

Channel 7 previously reported that Bang Sri Mueang Police Station arrested Toon again in 2022 and raided his home, where officers found more than 120 pairs of shoes.

Toon is also believed to be a suspect in a recent case reported at an apartment in Nonthaburi in January of this year. In this case, a man in a white shirt was seen stealing flipflops, licking them, lying on the floor, and acting as if he were having sex.