Tourism
Phuket hoteliers looking to winter wonderland to bolster the Sandbox
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
As the Phuket Sandbox program continues to be the international gateway for overseas travellers to Thailand, island hoteliers are looking at what the winter season could look like. Traditionally a legacy market, many visitors during this period are called ‘snowbirds’ and are from Northern and Eastern Europe.
Snowbird travellers are long-stay visitors, with a key source, like Russia having an average length of stay of 11 or 12 nights. This makes it a natural fit for the Sandbox 14 day stay requirement (although you can stay for a shorter period if you want).
One key trigger for the Eastern European market, or mainly Russia, is that vaccinated travellers are likely be have injections of the Sputnik vaccine. Word this week in Thailand reportedly is that the country is set to approve Sputnik within August. The timing could not be more critical for hoteliers and tourism businesses looking at the peak Russian arrival months to Phuket which are November through March. Looking back at 2019, over 700,000 Russian travellers arrived directly at the island’s gateway airport.
Adding perspective to look forward is C9 Hotelworks newly released Phuket Hotel Market Update report that highlights that International visitors are an important foundation in driving tourism growth in Phuket.
According to the Airports of Thailand, international passenger arrivals increased for ten consecutive years to reach a record of 5.3 million in 2019 before decreasing by 80% to 1.1 million in 2020 due to travel restrictions under the Covid-19 pandemic. While this year total passenger arrivals between January to July dropped to 0.4 million from 1.9 million passengers in 2020.
In FY2020, the market-wide ADR was propped up by the government’s ‘We Travel Together’ program. However, the Bangkok travel restrictions have effectively negated the domestic market and made the island reliant on Sandbox travelers. This has pushed market-wide demand into double digits, though rates have dropped.
Phuket became the first province in Thailand to welcome back international visitors without quarantine requirements. Based on the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the reopening of Phuket quadrupled its room night demand in July, with further gains registered in August.
Under the Sandbox program in July, there were 14,055 international passenger arrivals with nearly 200,00 room nights booked. Looking at August by month end, arrivals are set to show growth and looking at September bookings the growth trend is set to continue.
The seventeen months of the ongoing pandemic have weighed heavily on hotels under development where 67% of pipeline project projects have been delayed, mostly to 2023-24. The West Coast remains the most popular development area, led by Kamala, Patong, and Layan. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 impact on hotel owners, only two significant transactions of hotels occurred this year, though more are expected over the new 12-18 months.
For now, the impact of the Phuket Sandbox has clearly brought a demonstrated improvement to island hotels but the bigger questions that tourism businesses are asking is, what comes next?
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket hoteliers looking to winter wonderland to bolster the Sandbox
Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
7 police officers face charges relating to suspect’s death in custody
Red Cross pleads for blood donations due to shortage
Police bust gang that allegedly transported migrant workers
Good Morning Thailand | Killer policeman on the run, Bangkok Sandbox | August 26
“Sandbox” tourist safety measures tightened in Phuket following murder case
19 arrested for gambling and drugs in Suphan Buri
7 teenagers arrested for allegedly planning to use small bombs at protest
UNICEF says ongoing closure of schools is affecting child development
Man assaulted at Pattaya worker camp
Man arrested for allegedly pretending to be a cop and sexually assaulting prostitutes
Figures show Covid-related deaths 2.5 times higher among pregnant women
Officials meet today to discuss easing some Covid-19 restrictions
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime2 days ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- News4 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Crime6 hours ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Mass screenings of markets in dark red provinces planned, antigen test kits to be used
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19