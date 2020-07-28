The big comeback for Big Joke? | The Thaiger

Thailand
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Former police poster boy and Thai immigration Chief, Surachat Hakparn, aka. “Big Joke” says he wants to return to police duties and “come back in from the cold”.. He participated in 2 hours of prayers at the Wat Bueng Kradan in Phitsanulok city in Central Thailand, praying for a return to his roles in the Thai police force.
At the height of his fame he was “Maj. Gen. Surachat Hakparn, Immigration Chief”. Having political leaders like Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan on his side, he seemed to have his rise to the top of Thailand’s police force assured. He appeared at every major drug bust, anytime errant foreigners were rounded up he’d be there too. He was the hot tip to take over the top job of the Thai police force.
Surachat was in the news just about every other day during 2017 and 2018 and then in April 2019 he was abruptly sidelined from police duties to a desk job at Police HQ in Bangkok. Not long after he took an extended overseas trip.
Then, after he’d quietly returned earlier this year, came the bizarre shooting of his car, a white Lexus, parked out the front of a massage shop in Silom. Surachet was allegedly getting a massage in the spa when the two suspects fired at his car in a drive-by. The two were captured on CCTV but were both wearing full-face helmets making ID impossible.
The former Thai immigration denied that the incident, where gunshots were fired into his car, was a staged stunt. He addressed a media scrum, a situation he’d been in before many times, speculating that the shooting incident was linked to the Immigration Bureau’s controversial procurement procedures for its biometrics and smart car projects.
In a written statement, whilst still heading up the immigration police in 2019, Surachat urged national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda to consider cancelling the projects. The projects, together worth 2 billion baht and which have since gone ahead, involved the purchase of biometric equipment to scan faces and fingerprints of passengers at Thailand’s six major airports. At the time Surachat cited long delays and questioned the equipment’s efficacy as reasons for wanting to cancel the project.
Clearly he’d stepped on some very big toes.
Surachat says the incident neither intimidated him nor dissuaded him from talking to the anti-graft agency about his claims of mis-steps in the procurement processes of the Immigration ID equipment. At the time he warned the national police chief Chakthip to take responsibility if police could not find the men who shot at his car.
And that, was that.
Since then Surachat has laid low and been largely silent after the government publicly warned him not to bring “disgrace” to the bureaucracy (apparently they can achieve that perfectly well without him).
Back at the temple yesterday, Surachate prayed to various Buddha images as well as statues of King Naresuan, King Ekathotsarot, and Lady Suphankanlaya. He also released birds, fish, and turtles at the temple to make merit.
There has been no comment from police officials about any return to the police force of the former pin-up boy and gang-buster.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Pattaya police seize 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bangkok
The Pattaya City Police have seized 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in green tea bags in Bangkok follow a tip-off and sting operation. Pattaya City Police arrested 26 years old Preecha ‘Bang Reen’ Soamonta last night. (That’s a LARGE haul of crystal meth from a single person) Police seized the 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (aka. ice) which were reportedly found in the same location as the suspect in green tea bags. The arrest follow a tip-off from a “concerned citizen” regarding a drug network known to police. Pattaya Police conducted the sting and arranged the purchase of 8 kilograms of crystal […]
Crime
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
In a carefully staged leaking of a document, the alleged “new evidence” has now been revealed which the Office of Special Prosecutors for Criminal Litigation claims was behind the dropping of the charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in a fatal road death in Bangkok in 2012. Meanwhile, the Thai PM has demanded an investigation into the dropping of charges and ordered a fact-finding panel to investigate the decision to drop charges against the Red Bull heir. A “specialist” and witnesses who were driving cars in the area at the time of the incident, had made statements that Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya did not […]
Crime
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Responding to a massive outpouring of outrage, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is ordering an official inquiry into the Attorney General’s prosecution team and their decision to drop a reckless driving charge against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, an heir to the Red Bull fortune and grandson of the company’s founder. A spokesperson claims that the PM is “following the issue closely” and is instructing departments to gather facts about the prosecution’s investigation and to explain reasons why “Boss” should not be pursued and arrested, in accordance with the law. The Office of the Attorney General says they had found new evidence which […]
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Vietnam in new virus scare as 15 cases emerge
Chiang Mai performance artists demonstrate for free speech
Tourism council urges Chiang Mai hotels to open up to meet domestic tourism demand
Thailand approves use of marijuana in local health promotion hospitals
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Phuket seeks to diversify after Covid-19
Hong Kong re-introduces tough restrictions as virus numbers rise
Room rates drop as Thailand’s hotels feel the Covid pinch
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
Koh Chang has a bumper tourist (long) weekend – VIDEO
Pattaya police seize 8 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bangkok
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
American busted for fraud in Bangkok
South east Asia’s budget airline dilemma
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
- Crime2 days ago
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
- Bangkok1 day ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Bangkok3 days ago
Heavy rains predicted for East, South and Central Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
- Tourism3 days ago
Travel trends define future of world tourism