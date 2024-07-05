Thammasat medical centre offers premium care at affordable prices

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thammasat Advanced Medical Centre (THAMC) in Pathum Thani province opened its doors to premium-quality yet affordable medical services. Located in a 53,965 square metre, 10-storey building in Khlong Luang district, the centre aims to provide a patient-centric approach with a team of experienced specialists and staff.

The soft opening of THAMC took place last week, coinciding with the 90th anniversary of Thammasat University’s founding. The centre is designed to deliver one-stop services and is equipped with 150 beds, ensuring convenient and prompt patient treatments.

The building has been awarded a platinum rating for sustainable energy and environmental conservation standards, aiming to reduce pollution by minimising the energy and water required for its operations. This design underscores the centre’s commitment to sustainability while providing top-notch medical care.

THAMC strives for excellence in specialised treatments, health promotion, and medical research and innovations. The cost of medical care at the centre is approximately 50% less than that of premium private hospitals, making high-quality healthcare more accessible.

The facility has specialised orthopaedics, surgery, skin care, and child health clinics, and can accommodate up to 1,500 outpatients daily. Full services are scheduled to commence by mid-November, reported Bangkok Post.

“We are excited to offer world-class medical services at affordable prices, ensuring more people have access to the care they need.”

