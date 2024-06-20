Cutting-edge ambulance delivered to Chalong Hospital, Phuket

Image courtesy of Aroon Solos/Facebook

In a collaborative effort to enhance emergency responses in southern Phuket, Rawai Municipality, the Rotary Club of Andaman, and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce have come together to donate a cutting-edge emergency ambulance to Chalong Hospital.

The donation ceremony was spearheaded by Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos, alongside the former President of the Rotary Club of Andaman, and the club’s current President, Thana Kongkawas.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat attended as the guest of honour, accompanied by representatives from the Phuket Chamber of Commerce. The Director of Chalong Hospital, Doctor Chuchat Nijvathana, also attended the event to accept the ambulance on behalf of the hospital.

Mayor Aroon highlighted the significant roles of Thana and the Rotary Club of Andaman in donating a reality. The ambulance donation was part of a broader fundraising initiative that included a mini-marathon and a charity event in collaboration with Rawai Municipality.

These events garnered substantial support and funding from both public and private sectors, enabling the Rotary Club of Andaman to successfully execute their project.

Valued at approximately 2.6 million baht, the donated ambulance comes equipped with advanced life-saving equipment that meets 10G safety standards. Mayor Aroon explained in an online post that the ambulance will serve residents and tourists in three subdistricts in southern Phuket, significantly enhancing emergency response capabilities in the area.

This donation follows a public complaint by a Chinese tourist who suffered a broken shin bone in a parasailing accident in February. The tourist shared a video describing her ordeal at Karon Beach, detailing how the paragliding operator had called for an ambulance, only to be told that it would take two hours to arrive due to traffic congestion.

The new ambulance aims to prevent such delays in the future, ensuring prompt medical attention for both locals and visitors, reported the Phuket News.