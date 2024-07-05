Decomposed body found in palm oil plantation sparks local mystery

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

The decomposed body of a man was discovered buried in a palm oil plantation in Sichon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, with his knees visibly protruding from the ground. Police are now questioning his roommate, a fellow Myanmar worker.

At 4pm yesterday, July 4, the Chief of Sichon Police Station, Boonchuern Limprajupong, along with medical staff from Sichon Hospital and rescue teams from Phetkasem Sichon Foundation, arrived at the site to investigate.

Located in a ditch within the palm oil plantation at a village in the Chalung subdistrict, the deceased was found in a state of severe decomposition, emitting a foul odour. The man’s knees were visible above the ground, partially covered by plants and vegetation.

Officials removed the covering plants to retrieve the body, which was estimated to have been dead for at least three to four days. The deceased was later identified as a Myanmar labourer who lived in rented a house about 100 metres from where the body was found.

He shared the house with another Myanmar worker, who has since been taken in for questioning. However, the roommate does not speak Thai, prompting police to quickly arrange for an interpreter to assist in the investigation.

The on-site medical examiner and forensic officers could not determine the exact cause of death due to the body’s advanced decomposition. The body has been sent to the forensic centre at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for a detailed autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Locals who gathered at the scene speculated that the man had been murdered and buried in the ditch to conceal the crime. However, identifying the perpetrator remains the responsibility of the police.

Boonchuern Limprajupong mentioned that there were no visible signs of sharp instruments or other weapons on the body, suggesting the possibility of blunt force trauma. Nevertheless, a thorough autopsy is required to confirm the precise cause of death.

The house where the deceased lived with his roommate was rented by their employer. The police plan to coordinate with the employer and the other Myanmar worker for further questioning. They are awaiting the interpreter to gather more information on who might have committed the crime and buried the body, with the investigation ongoing, reported KhaoSod.