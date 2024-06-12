Robot surgeons to take over public hospitals after trial success

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a revolutionary leap for healthcare, robot-assisted surgery is set to be rolled out in more public hospitals following a triumphant trial at Rajavithi Hospital, announced the Department of Medical Services.

Rajavithi Hospital began its journey with robotic surgeries in 2020, a visionary project spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Health, according to Dr Amporn Benjapolpitak, head of the department.

“Since introducing this advanced technology, the hospital has performed an impressive 664 robot-assisted surgeries.”

These included 228 prostate surgeries, 151 liver operations, 108 obstetrics and gynaecology procedures, 22 oral neoplasia treatments, and 17 lung operations.

Patient feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The public response was remarkable, with patients experiencing significantly shorter recovery and rehabilitation periods, even after complex surgeries.”

Buoyed by these results, the department is eager to extend these services to hospitals in other provinces, reported Bangkok Post.

“Our plan is to expand the availability of robot-assisted surgeries so that more patients can benefit from this cutting-edge treatment. Additionally, we will focus on enhancing our medical staff’s proficiency in operating the robotic equipment and improving inter-hospital cooperation to streamline patient transfers.”

In related news, Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has unleashed a team of five robots, headed by Mr Sam, to revolutionise outpatient services.

This futuristic endeavour aims to slash red tape, accelerate patient processes, and provide a helping hand to overwhelmed medical staff. It marks the dawn of a new era in healthcare technology, with robots taking charge of paperwork and streamlining the registration process.

In other news, in a heart-wrenching incident at the Vandapac factory in Chon Buri province on March 27, a routine day turned fatal when a robotic arm struck a worker, crushing him to death. The unsuspecting worker was going about his duties, laying out sheets of material, when tragedy struck most unexpectedly.

Unsettling CCTV footage reveals the horrifying sequence of events, as the massive metal arm swung down, pinning the worker against a bench, while his colleague continued working, oblivious to the unfolding disaster behind him.