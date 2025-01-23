Thailand’s PM2.5 crisis: Toxic dust turns up the heat

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts a slight rise in temperatures due to weakening cold air masses, with chilly conditions in the north and light rain in the south. Dust pollution remains a significant issue as of yesterday, January 22.

The TMD predicts that over the next 24 hours, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea will weaken. This will result in morning fog and a slight increase in temperatures. Northern and northeastern regions will experience cool to cold weather, while the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern region, and upper southern region will have cool mornings.

In mountainous areas, temperatures will be cold to very cold, with occasional frost. Residents across Thailand are advised to maintain their health due to persistent cold conditions and be cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry weather, as well as navigate carefully in foggy areas. The northeastern monsoon continues to cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, causing waves of 1 to 2 metres in the lower Gulf of Thailand. Mariners are advised to exercise caution.

The weather conditions are contributing to the accumulation of dust particles, with poor air circulation leading to high levels of dust.

Weather forecast

In the north, expect cool to cold weather with morning fog and slightly rising temperatures. The minimum temperature will range from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius (°C), and the maximum will be 30 to 33°C. On mountain peaks, temperatures can plunge to 4 to 13°C, with southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

In the northeast, temperatures will be cool to cold with light morning fog. Expect a minimum temperature of 12 to 17°C and a maximum of 29 to 32°C. Mountain peaks will see minimum temperatures of 8 to14°C, with northeasterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

Central Thailand will experience cool weather with light morning fog and a slight temperature increase. The minimum temperature will be 16 to 19°C, and the maximum 32 to 34°C, with easterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

In the east, expect cool conditions with light morning fog and slightly rising temperatures. The minimum temperature will be 17 to 23°C, and the maximum 31 to 34°C, with easterly winds at 10 to 30 km/h. Sea waves will be less than 1 metre high, rising to about 1 metre offshore.

The eastern southern region will be cool in the morning in the upper areas, with light rain in some lower areas. The minimum temperature will be 18 to 25°C, and the maximum 30 to 33°C. From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards, expect northeasterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h, with sea waves around 1 metre high. From Songkhla downwards, expect winds at 15 to 35 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 metres.

In the western southern region, expect mostly cloudy skies with cool morning temperatures in upper areas. The minimum temperature will range from 22 to 26°C, and the maximum 32 to 34°C, with northeasterly winds at 10 to 30 km/h and sea waves less than 1 metre, rising to about 1 metre offshore.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience cool weather with light morning fog and a slight rise in temperature. The minimum temperature will be 19 to 23°C, and the maximum 32 to 34°C, with easterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h. The TMD forecasts that the cold air mass will continue to weaken, leading to a temperature increase, reported KhaoSod.