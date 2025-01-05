Young man shot dead at Songkhla petrol station, police search for suspects

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 23 year old man was fatally shot in a petrol station, sparking a police manhunt for three suspects. The incident, which involved a confrontation over a mobile phone display, left the victim dead with several gunshot wounds to his body and head.

The tragic event occurred at approximately 5.10am today, December 5, in a petrol station located on Kanchanavanich Road, Prik subdistrict, Sadao district, Songkhla province. The police, led by Pichai Khunthongkaew, quickly responded to the shooting report and rushed to the scene with a team of investigators and suppression officers from Sadao Police Station, Songkhla Provincial Police, and Region 9 Investigation Division.

Upon arrival, police found the deceased, identified as 23 year old Nadol, lying on his back near a petrol pump with a toppled motorcycle nearby. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, believed to be from a 9mm firearm to his torso and head. Eight bullet casings were collected from the scene as evidence.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim had previously worked at the petrol station. He had arrived on his motorcycle to refuel when he encountered a group of three adversaries.

An argument ensued, leading to one of the suspects drawing a gun and shooting Nadol multiple times, resulting in his immediate death.

CCTV footage from the petrol station captured the incident in detail. The footage showed three men approaching Nadol, with two wearing black t-shirts and the gunman in a long-sleeved white shirt.

Fatal shooting

The suspects displayed a mobile phone screen to Nadol, potentially showing an image, chat, or post that provoked their anger or served as a challenge. This led to a heated exchange.

The trio initially left but returned shortly thereafter. The man in the white shirt approached again, showing the phone screen before kicking the motorcycle over and firing at Nadol relentlessly. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle.

The Sadao Police Station, along with the Songkhla Provincial Police and the Region 9 Investigation Division, have commenced a thorough investigation to track down the suspects. The police have identified potential suspects, particularly the gunman, who reportedly has a history of carrying firearms.

Efforts are underway to locate and question the individuals involved. Should they evade arrest, the police plan to gather sufficient evidence to issue warrants for their capture, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation is considering two primary motives: a personal conflict possibly involving a romantic relationship or a dispute linked to illicit business activities, potentially involving drugs.