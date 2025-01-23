Thailand mandates biometric SIM registration to combat fraud

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has provisionally approved a draft for a new SIM card registration system, incorporating biometric data collection from mobile users.

The proposed system mandates all mobile operators to implement liveness detection biometric technology for SIM card registrations. This move aligns with recent political calls for stricter measures to combat prevalent online fraud and call centre scams.

Police General Nathathorn Prousoontorn, a commissioner at the NBTC, indicated that the board intends to finalise the measures soon. Mobile operators will be required to offer biometric systems for SIM registrations through their registration channels and customer service outlets within 180 days of implementation.

Failure to adhere to these new regulations could result in penalties ranging from warnings and fines to licence revocations. Additionally, non-compliance could lead to social sanctions, potentially impacting mobile firms negatively.

The draft revises the 2019 regulations on SIM card registration systems and mobile user data collection, aiming to prevent registration errors that could facilitate the creation of mule accounts. Although some operators currently employ biometric systems, Pol. Gen. Nathathorn noted the regulator’s preference for a system akin to those used in mobile banking or even more advanced solutions.

The NBTC anticipates full cooperation from mobile operators, as the new rules and biometric system are expected to significantly reduce the number of mule accounts.

Simultaneously, the NBTC office has engaged with mobile operators’ representatives during the drafting of the new rules to facilitate their preparation for the biometric registration system. The new requirement aims to curb malicious registrations, such as using altered or outdated images for registration.

The board also deliberated on the potential impact of the draft on vulnerable groups, including the disabled and elderly. Concerns were raised about the convenience of biometric registration, particularly in areas where access to customer service shops might be limited.

Furthermore, the board has approved measures restricting SIM card registrations for foreigners to three cards per person per mobile operator. Foreign registrants must present a valid passport during registration, reported Bangkok Post.

These conditions are included in the draft. Additionally, a resolution has been passed requiring mobile operators to limit SIM card usage by foreign tourists to a maximum of 60 days, in accordance with visa permissions as per government policy. This measure is effective immediately.

