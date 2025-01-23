Phuket party hub: Top official targets crime in Bangla Rd crackdown

Bangla Road in Patong was under scrutiny last night, January 22 as the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), Chaiwat Junthiraphong, led a high-profile inspection to tackle crime and ensure public safety in Phuket’s nightlife hotspot. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to address critical issues threatening the province’s stability and tourism sector.

The inspection focused on six key areas under the Ministry of Interior’s directives: drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal firearms, gambling, unauthorised entertainment venues, and the influence of powerful persons. Chaiwat stressed the significance of Phuket in Thailand’s economy and tourism, emphasising the need for a secure and welcoming environment.

“Phuket is not just a province; it’s a symbol of Thailand’s economic and tourism strength. Maintaining safety here benefits the entire nation.”

The Director-General commended local police for their ongoing efforts in addressing these issues, urging them to remain steadfast in their mission. He highlighted the importance of cooperation and perseverance:

“It’s essential to prioritise the well-being of our people and ensure the country’s safety and prosperity.”

Chaiwat also instructed officials to tackle any obstacles hindering progress, emphasising a no-tolerance policy toward activities that threaten social order, reported The Phuket News.

The inspection is part of a series of initiatives aimed at cementing Phuket’s reputation as a safe and thriving destination for both tourists and residents. With Bangla Road being a major attraction, the crackdown sends a strong message: Thailand is serious about protecting its tourism gems.

Patong has been the focus of intensified police crackdowns targeting various illegal activities to enhance public safety and maintain order. From drug offences to traffic violations, local police have ramped up efforts to ensure criminal activities in the area do not go unpunished.