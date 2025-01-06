Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

Bob Scott Published: 16:46, 06 January 2025
Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost
Picture courtesy of Toechok

The Embassy of Thailand rolled out the e-visa carpet for nine African nations on January 1 in a further bid to boost tourism.

The popular e-visa programme is designed to bolster security and streamline the application process, as reported by VisaGuide.World. By simplifying the visa procedure, Thailand hopes to lure more visitors, vital for its thriving tourism sector.

While Thailand’s tourism is heavily concentrated in major hubs like Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, the rest of the country sees far fewer visitors, reported The South African.

The Kingdom of Thailand offers a range of visas, including tourist visas, special tourist visas (STV) for long-term stays, and transit visas for quick stopovers. Non-immigrant visas cater to business, work, or educational purposes. These visas are available for single or multiple entries, subject to specific criteria.

Applicants must prove their presence in one of the approved countries and provide all travel-related confirmations, including return flight details featuring the applicant’s name, travel dates, and all connecting flights from the country of origin to Thailand.

In a statement, the Royal Thai Embassy announced it will no longer accept physical applications from citizens of the e-visa-approved countries. Eligible applicants must now submit their applications online via the embassy’s official website. Typically, visa applications are processed within five working days, although unforeseen delays can occur.

Thailand's new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost | News by Thaiger
Picture of Krabi courtesy of Pelago

So, which African nations made the list? Here are the approved countries, as highlighted by Business Insider:

  • Federal Republic of Nigeria
  • Republic of Benin
  • Republic of Cameroon
  • Republic of Ghana
  • Central African Republic
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Republic of Equatorial Guinea
  • Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe
  • Republic of Chad

Thailand’s connection with Africa has grown significantly since the early 2010s, notably through the Look West Policy and the 2013 Thai-Africa Initiative.

Kenya and Sudan have emerged as important trade partners in this evolving relationship. With these new e-visa advancements, Thailand is set to further strengthen its ties with the continent, paving the way for more African tourists to explore the Land of Smiles.

For any inquiries or support regarding the e-visa process, travellers can reach out via email at support@thaievisa.go.th or call the hotline at +66 (0) 2203-5000. This service is set to open a smoother path for those planning their Thai adventures, making the journey as enjoyable as the destination itself.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

