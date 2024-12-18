Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel

Published: 17:52, 18 December 2024
Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel
Thailand is taking a leap into the digital age with the launch of its revolutionary Thai E-Visa system, simplifying life for globe-trotters everywhere.

From January 1, 2025, international travellers can kiss goodbye to cumbersome paperwork and apply for their visas online with ease.

This slick new development promises to make the visa process faster, safer, and more convenient, ensuring the Land of Smiles rolls out a tech-savvy welcome for foreign visitors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the unveiling of the Thai E-Visa system, which has been in development for over a decade. Worawut, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, expressed that this initiative leverages technology to streamline the visa application process.

Initially, the system was introduced in Beijing, China, in February 2019 and later evolved to issue visas without the traditional visa sticker in September 2021. The comprehensive rollout will soon encompass all Thai embassies and consulates worldwide.

Worawut explained that the Thai E-Visa system is built on the concept of 3As: Apply, Anywhere, and Anytime. This means travellers can bypass embassy queues and cumbersome paperwork by visiting the official website. The process is designed to be user-friendly, secure, and integrated with relevant agencies like the Immigration Bureau and the National Intelligence Agency, facilitating real-time data exchange and improved immigration screening.

Applicants can pay their visa fees online thanks to a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kasikornbank. However, some countries still require travellers to present proof of payment at Thai embassies or consulates. Efforts are underway to enable global online fee payment.

Worawut highlighted the flexibility the Thai E-Visa system offers, allowing travellers to apply from anywhere in the world 24/7, without holiday or working hour constraints. He expressed hope that this system would further cement Thailand as a top travel destination.

Maris Sangiampongsa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that the Thai E-Visa will be available from January 1, 2025, covering 94 Thai embassies and consulates globally. The ease of travel is a crucial factor in attracting international visitors, be they tourists, business people, investors, or students.

Maris emphasised that the E-Visa project aims to bring the entire visa application process online, removing unnecessary hurdles and simplifying travel.

The E-Visa system is expected to boost Thailand’s competitiveness in the global market, reinforcing its position as a leader in regional and global connectivity.

Advanced technology and identity verification processes ensure the protection of travellers’ personal data, and real-time information integration with the Immigration Bureau is a key feature.

Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel | News by Thaiger
In response to questions about the Thai visa waiver programme for certain countries, Worawut clarified that 93 countries or territories currently enjoy visa exemption for up to 60 days for tourism purposes. Travellers from these exempted countries do not need to apply for an E-Visa. However, the E-Visa system also supports other visa types, such as student and work visas.

Regarding the transition to online fee payments in countries where travellers currently need to show payment proof at embassies or consulates, a representative from Kasikornbank stated that the online payment system is under development and could be ready within six months.

Theera Buasee, Chair of the Aviation Business Operations Committee of Thailand, inquired about identifying passengers with an E-Visa. Worawut explained that once an E-Visa is issued, a copy is sent to the traveller’s email for use as proof at airport check-in counters, similar to the traditional visa sticker but in an online format, reported KhaoSod.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

