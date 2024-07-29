Thailand’s longest train tunnel shut after passenger dust complaints

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

Thailand’s longest train tunnel has been temporarily closed by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) just after its inauguration due to passenger complaints about thick dust inside.

The chief of the SRT governor’s office, Ekarat Sri-arayanpong, reported that passengers on northeast-bound trains experienced discomfort from dust while passing through the Pha Sadet tunnel in Saraburi province. As a result, the SRT has mandated a 14-day clean-up by the contractor.

The newly opened tunnel, spanning 5.4 kilometres, is part of the SRT’s new double-track railway to the northeast of Thailand. The SRT aims to reopen the tunnel on August 12.

Ekarat explained that although the contractor initially cleared the dust from the tunnel before its opening, strong winds subsequently blew the dust back inside.

“Passengers were significantly affected by the dust, prompting us to take immediate action.”

During the temporary closure, trains heading to the northeast of Thailand will revert to their previous route. This older section runs from Map Krabao station, passing through Pha Sadet and Hin Lap stations, to Muak Lek station. The old route covers 18 kilometres and takes 32 minutes to traverse.

In contrast, the new tunnel route between Map Krabao and Muak Lek is 14 kilometres long, reducing travel time to just 15 minutes.

The SRT’s swift response underscores their commitment to maintaining passenger comfort and safety, ensuring that the tunnel will be thoroughly cleaned and ready for use within the stipulated timeframe, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the SRT plans to improve the service and facilities of its third-class trains by spending 780 million baht on new seats and air conditioning. For the first phase, 130 third-class carriages will be equipped with air conditioning by next year.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Surapong Piyachote, told DailyNews that the SRT is now seeking operators to carry out the improvements. The first batch of renovations will occur on 130 carriages out of the existing 400 and is expected to be finished by 2025.