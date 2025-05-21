Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

Desperate rush for help ends in double tragedy

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred in Pathum Thani province when a pickup truck, en route to the hospital with a two year old who had fallen from a building, overturned at a curve.

The accident resulted in the death of a four year old passenger, while six others sustained injuries. Police and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene.

The incident took place at 1am today, May 21, near the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation office, on the Pathum Thani-Lat Lum Kaeo road in Ban Chang subdistrict. Police Colonel Sirawit Chaisawan and his team, along with medical personnel and forensic officers from the Ministry of Justice, attended the scene.

They found the Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, registered in Bangkok, overturned and severely damaged by the roadside after skidding over 100 metres from the point of impact.

Fifty metres from the wreckage, the body of a four year old boy was discovered on the road, while a critically injured two year old boy was also found. Five more men sustained injuries. Rescue teams from Pathum Thani Hospital transported the injured to receive medical attention.

A 26 year old man, identified as Phat, recounted that he, along with the children’s guardians, was transporting the two year old after the child fell from a second-floor apartment in Sam Khok district. There were seven people in the vehicle, comprising five adults and two children.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

As they approached the curve where the accident occurred, the vehicle lost control and struck the central reservation, causing it to overturn.

The impact ejected both children from the vehicle, leading to the death of the four year old at the scene, while the two year old suffered severe injuries. Emergency services performed initial first aid, including CPR, before transferring the injured to Pathum Thani Hospital.

Pol. Col. Sirawit, medical personnel, and forensic officers documented the scene, conducted interviews with the driver and injured parties, and are reviewing CCTV footage to ascertain the exact cause of the accident for further action, reported KhaoSod.

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

