Thailand’s Big Data Institute to shape policies and boost economy

Photo via Unsplash (Evan Krause)

In a bid to harness the power of big data for social and economic progress, the Thai government has announced the creation of the Big Data Institute (BDI). This new public agency will focus on managing the vast amounts of data generated by the public and state agencies, and will be operational within 180 days. The BDI will replace the existing Government Big Data Institute (GBDi), which was launched in May 2019.

As Thailand‘s first public agency dedicated to utilising big data for public benefit, the BDI will serve various sectors seeking data-driven solutions to tackle challenges, enhance productivity, and shape economic policies. One of the institute’s primary responsibilities will be to offer big data analysis services and support innovative projects that adhere to international standards. Furthermore, the BDI will promote the growth of the data analysis industry and contribute to the training of professionals in the big data field.

According to the Royal Gazette, the BDI will have the authority to oversee the development of big data in line with existing laws and government directives. It will also be able to collaborate with the public sector, seeking their support for any necessary cooperation.

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa), operating under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), has been actively promoting the use of big data for national progress, including during the tenure of the GBDi. The previous institute successfully streamlined over 100 projects undertaken by 67 state agencies and played a crucial role in developing platforms such as Health Link, Travel Link, Youth Link, and CO-Link.