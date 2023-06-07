Medical glove exports decline amid allergy concerns and easing Covid-19 cases

Alex Morgan32 mins ago
65 1 minute read
Photo via Unsplash

The export of medical gloves made from rubber latex is expected to continue its decline this year, as Covid-19 infections ease and some countries impose bans on natural rubber gloves due to allergy concerns, according to the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

The decline in glove exports has been significant since last year, impacting Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, said Warawan Chitaroon, director-general of the OIE. She advised Thai medical glove manufacturers to adapt to the changing market and seek new export opportunities.

The US, a major market for medical glove exports, has banned the import of products made from natural rubber latex. Similar bans have also been implemented in parts of Europe and the Middle East. In 2021, China, Japan, and South Korea were Thailand’s primary customers, as per the Commerce Ministry.

Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are among the world’s leading rubber plantation countries due to their suitable climate for rubber trees. The global spread of the pandemic in 2020 led to a surge in demand for medical gloves, with Thailand’s production capacity reaching 60 to 70 billion pieces annually during the pandemic.

Related news

The OIE has noted that rubber products are one of the sectors where manufacturing has decreased over the past ten months, along with hard disk drives, plastic beads, steel and iron, garments, and textiles.

“These declines in these industries were among the factors that caused a drop in the Manufacturing Production Index (MPI) in April,” said Warawan.

The April MPI fell 8.14% year-on-year to 83.5 points, marking the seventh consecutive decline since October last year and the lowest in 34 months. Other contributing factors included a slowdown in exports due to reduced purchase orders and factory closures during the Songkran holidays, reports Bangkok Post.

Capacity utilisation in April dropped to 53.8%, down from 66% in March. The OIE had previously projected tepid MPI growth of 0 to 1% for the entire year, citing a combination of domestic and international business challenges. Risk factors include US banking issues affecting new orders for Thai goods, increased electricity bills, and higher interest rates.

Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.