Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers
Thailand’s Army claims it has not been providing rice supplies for the Burmese army during their bloody crackdown on citizens since the February 1 coup. Instead, the Royal Thai Army maintain that the rice supplies are just ‘normal trade’. Since February 1. when the Burmese generals seized power from the elected government under Aung San Suu Kyi, an estimated 250 people have been killed as part of the Tatmadaw’s violent response against civilian protesters.
In recent days the Indonesian and Malaysian government have been calling on ASEAN to become involved in finding a peaceful path forward for Myanmar. You can watch a Thaiger story about the events on the morning of the Burmese coup on February 1 HERE.
Thai media are reporting that Thailand’s army had already supplied 700 sacks of rice to Burmese army units along Myanmar’s 2,500 kilometre-long eastern border with Thailand. They were quoting a source within the Thai army who wanted to remain anonymous. The Burmese army have not responded to international media for comment over the matter. Any proven examples of co-operation between the current Myanmar coup leaders and the Thai army would be problematic for Thailand’s government and their reputation in the international community.
But Maj Gen Amnat Srimak, commander of the Naresuan Task Force, was quoted in Reuters…
“The Thai army is not supplying the Myanmar army and there has been no contact from the Myanmar army requesting help or demanding any assistance from us because they have their own honour.”
Complicating matters, Thai media are also reporting that supplies of rice to the Burmese army units along the Thai/Myanmar border were being cut off by the Karen National Union, one of hundreds of ethnic minority insurgent groups in Myanmar. The Karen National Union are supporting Aung San Suu Kyi’s former government and the pro-democracy movement, guaranteeing a long and drawn out internal spat between competing ethnic groups who are seizing the unrest as an opportunity to fortify their situations.
Photos have been published showing bags of rice being loaded into transport trucks at the Thai/Myanmar border. Reuters have also published photos of men, some in uniform, crossing the Thai border where their temperature is checked. The border location where the photos were taken was not a normal trade location, according to locals speaking to Reuters.
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Malaysia is joining calls to hold an emergency ASEAN summit to discuss the political turmoil in its neighbouring country of Myanmar. Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin says he supports Indonesia’s president who originally proposed the emergency meeting.
Muhyiddin says the continued use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians was unacceptable, and urged Myanmar’s military leadership “to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions.”
“There is no question about it, the use of live ammunition against peaceful protests is unacceptable. This deplorable situation must stop immediately.”
“We in Malaysia, and the larger ASEAN community, cannot afford to see our brotherly nation of Myanmar become so destabilised at the hands of a selected few, who seek to promote their own vested interests.”
Since the coup, Indonesia has led efforts within ASEAN to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis. Its president called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted, joining other nations in condemning the military-led violence against anti-coup protesters.
“I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.”
ASEAN members discussed the political situation in Myanmar earlier this month, with the Thai Foreign Ministry now joining the growing list of countries to pressure the military to hold talks with political dissidents to end the conflict. But, Thailand still hasn’t outright condemned the coup. Many say Thailand may be wanting to get more involved as it prepares to see an influx of Myanmar nationals fleeing to Thailand to escape the increasing violence in their home country.
Just recently, the military coup leader in Myanmar made statements that indicated the military was okay with pending sanctions from the international community, implying that the government was willing to be isolated from the world.
Myanmar’s most powerful Buddhist group has also criticised the military’s use of violence and has appeared to break from historically aligning itself with the government. The group says it will stop activities in an apparent move to protest the political situation.
The United Nations has also criticised the violence against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, citing women and children are among the victims killed as increasing concerns of civilian casualties mount.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Investigation underway after 77 migrants allegedly contract Covid-19 at Thai immigration centres
The Disease Control Department has launched an investigation after 77 migrants seemingly contracted Covid-19 while being held at Thai immigration centres in Bangkok. It’s understood around 68 of the illegal migrants are Burmese, while the others are Laotian and Cambodian nationals. They are being detained at immigration offices in the Bangkok districts of Bang Khen and Lak Si. According to a Bangkok Post report, officers are also holding a number of Rohingya refugees at a facility in the Don Muang district of the capital.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the migrants who have tested positive were being held together in a small cell. Immigration chief Sompong Chingduang says none of his staff have contracted Covid-19 as a result of contact with the detainees. He adds that the Immigration Bureau has asked health officials for help in setting up a field hospital where more detainees can be tested. The bureau is currently holding over 2,000 illegal migrants at various detention centres nationwide. It’s understood half of these are at the Suan Phlu centre and so far, none have tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, local residents in the southern province of Ranong have voiced their concerns over reports that temporary shelters will be created in the province to house Burmese refugees fleeing the violent fallout from the military coup in Myanmar. Nit Auytekkheng from the Ranong Chamber of Commerce says locals are worried the province will become a permanent centre for refugees.
The Royal Thai Army has confirmed plans to create refugee shelters in Ranong and the neighbouring province of Chumphon, insisting they will be temporary. The announcement comes after Human Rights Watch called on Thailand to stop deporting asylum seekers at the border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Protests
Top Buddhist organisation in Myanmar stops activities to protest military violence
Myanmar’s top Buddhist organisation is condemning the use of violence by the military against protesters by stopping its regular activities in an apparent protest. The association, named The State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, accused an “armed minority” of torture and killing innocent civilians in an apparent break with authorities.
According to Thai PBS World, Mahana members could not immediately be reached for comment, but their reported announcement indicates a significant break from authorities, in which the group historically worked closely with the government.
Myanmar’s military is reportedly unfazed by looming sanctions, with generals saying they are ready to withstand being isolated by the international world. UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener says at least 38 more people have been killed as of today with thousands fleeing an industrial suburb of Yangon after 40 people were killed there on last Sunday. Residents also report that several factories were set on fire. The junta responded when asked about the looming sanctions by saying:
“We are used to sanctions, and we survived. We have to learn to walk with only few friends.”
With over 100 people thought to be dead in Myanmar since the military took power last month, the Royal Thai Army is planning to set up temporary camps for Burmese nationals fleeing the neighbouring country to escape political violence. Refugee camps will be set up in Ranong and Chumphon which border Myanmar’s southern-most region.
Meanwhile, the UN says casualties are dramatically increasing with witnesses on the ground saying security forces are allegedly using tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds against protesters in near-daily crackdowns across the country. The UN also has reported that women and children are among the victims who have been killed.
The news corroborates a statement made by the UN’s top expert on rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, who says the Myanmar military is likely “committing crimes against humanity.“
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers
Anti-government Bangkok protest descends into scuffles between activists and police
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thailand battling mental health concerns caused by the pandemic
Thais want tougher consequences for repeat drunk drivers – Dusit Poll
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Patong official denies wastewater to blame for macro algae bloom along beachfront
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
More restrictions being lifted on April 1 – shorter quarantine and no fit-to-fly certificates
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake medical certificates online
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Watch your step, hundreds of red sea urchins wash up on Patong Beach
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Protests2 days ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
- Events1 day ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
- Crime3 days ago
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
- Thailand2 hours ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
- Krabi4 days ago
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO