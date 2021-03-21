Anti-government Bangkok protest descends into scuffles between activists and police | Thaiger

Protests
Anti-government Bangkok protest descends into scuffles between activists and police
PHOTOS: Free Youth Facebook page
Last night’s Bangkok protests around Sanam Luang, adjacent to the Grand Palace, the Democracy Monument and along Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, descended into clashes between a small rump of anti government protesters and riot police. It was a night where less was said and most of the events became theatre for the troupe of journalists pursuing the action.
Police were waiting, fortified with shipping containers that had been stacked up to impede the progress of the protesters. But the tactics, on both sides, are now well understood and the young protesters were well prepared to move the containers and proceed. Police used rubber bullets, tear gas and fired off their high-power water cannon as a warning salvo.
Earlier in the day, Samesky Publishing was raided where the Redem group had stored books about the Thai monarchy. Police seized the books, “Monarchy and Thai Society”, critical of the current monarch and calling for constitutional limitation of the powers of the Thai royal family.
Police say they seized around 200 copies of the controversial books. But there were still plenty of the books available at the rally later in the day, displayed for the media and free for people to take. Redem claimed they had 10,000 copies for people to read. The book included speeches from earlier pro-democracy rallies in 2020 and photographs from the protests. Redem also posted a PDF version of the book for anyone to download. Police claimed that it could be a crime to have a copy of the book in your possession.
The seizure of the books precipitated the pro-democracy rally in Sanam Luang later in the day. The rally had been vocal, but peaceful, but when some protesters started to remove the stack of shipping containers between them and the Grand Palace, armed riot-control officers and the water cannon were waiting. The rally had fewer than 1,000 people this time. But things turned ugly, quickly, as police, initially firing the water cannon into the air as a warning, advanced, in lines spanning the entire road, on the protesters.
What followed lost all semblance of a formal protest and police response, and descended into a series of smaller plays as protesters goaded riot police, as individual police ran down protesters for arrest. The scuffles were caught on video, with much of the violence captured on live streams, both sides very aware of the immediacy of the coverage of the made-for-social-media events.
Tear gas was deployed, according to some protesters and media covering the event, and rubber bullets were used as a deterrent by riot police. Small groups of protesters lit fires along Ratchadamnoen Avenue as police continued to chase down the remnants of the protest rally. Both police and many of the protesters, as well as some of the media, were carrying gas masks in anticipation of the use of tear gas. Medical personnel report that they treated around 30 people for injuries. The Bangkok Post reports that police arrested 5 people from the evening’s scuffles. The crowd had been dispersed just after 9pm but police continued to track down protest ring leaders as the night wore on.
The Redem group (Restore Democracy) had earlier published a post feature a red guillotine with a faded image of the Grand Palace in the background. The group, a vocal sub-set of the pro-democracy movement, is focussed on the removal of the Thai monarchy and its replacement with a constitutional democracy.
Other groups, all under the banner of the Ratsadon movement, include Free Youth, Redem, Free Art, Anon’s Friends and Ratsskate. All posted events at yesterday’s rally point on their social media pages.
73 people are now reported to have been charged with lese majeste under the Thai Criminal Code since last year, mostly for activities during last year’s pro-democracy rallies. 7 of the main protest leaders remain in both the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Thonburi Prison on charges including lese majeste, violating the country’s current emergency decree and other computer crime-related activities.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Free Youth | Khaosod
Expats
TAT says expats are confident in living a “new normal” life in Thailand – VIDEO
Expats are confident in living a “new normal” life in Thailand, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. In their recent “Trusted Thailand Report” titled “Expat Life in Thailand,” the authority highlighted popular areas in the country among foreigners and spoke to some expats about life in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road is the most popular place for expats to live, according to TAT with many multinational businesses and districts in the area. Korea Town, along Sukhumvit between the Nana and Asok BTS stations, is still vibrant and frequently visited. One business Korean restaurant owner at the plaza says they feel safe in Thailand.
“I feel safe in Thailand because everywhere we go there is a body temperature check and we wear a mask at all times. All the waitresses wear masks. And we have to scan a QR code. The customers have to keep distancing and sit just 2 people per table.”
Down the Sukhumvit, between BTS stations Thong Lor and Ekkamai, there are many Japanese supermarkets and restaurants famous among the Japanese community in Bangkok. A retired professor from Japan who now lives in Bangkok told TAT that the Covid-19 prevention policy in Thailand is very strict, but can control the spread of the virus.
With the restrictions on overseas travel, TAT says now is a good time to encourage expats living in Thailand to get to know the country a little better. TAT says they’ve held special trips for expats and also organised the Expat Travel Deal event, adding that travel destinations in Southern Thailand were the most popular among expats.
Thailand Trusted Report EP 4: Expat Life inThailand from TATnews Official on Vimeo.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Investigation underway after 77 migrants allegedly contract Covid-19 at Thai immigration centres
The Disease Control Department has launched an investigation after 77 migrants seemingly contracted Covid-19 while being held at Thai immigration centres in Bangkok. It’s understood around 68 of the illegal migrants are Burmese, while the others are Laotian and Cambodian nationals. They are being detained at immigration offices in the Bangkok districts of Bang Khen and Lak Si. According to a Bangkok Post report, officers are also holding a number of Rohingya refugees at a facility in the Don Muang district of the capital.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the migrants who have tested positive were being held together in a small cell. Immigration chief Sompong Chingduang says none of his staff have contracted Covid-19 as a result of contact with the detainees. He adds that the Immigration Bureau has asked health officials for help in setting up a field hospital where more detainees can be tested. The bureau is currently holding over 2,000 illegal migrants at various detention centres nationwide. It’s understood half of these are at the Suan Phlu centre and so far, none have tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, local residents in the southern province of Ranong have voiced their concerns over reports that temporary shelters will be created in the province to house Burmese refugees fleeing the violent fallout from the military coup in Myanmar. Nit Auytekkheng from the Ranong Chamber of Commerce says locals are worried the province will become a permanent centre for refugees.
The Royal Thai Army has confirmed plans to create refugee shelters in Ranong and the neighbouring province of Chumphon, insisting they will be temporary. The announcement comes after Human Rights Watch called on Thailand to stop deporting asylum seekers at the border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 248 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
248 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 975 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,402 coronavirus infections and 88 deaths. The CCSA did not release information on the recent coronavirus death.
Health officials rolled out a mass Covid-19 testing campaign in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district after a cluster of infections were detected in the area. Recently, 4 biosafety mobile vehicles have been sent to the Bang Khae district to facilitate Covid-19 testing efforts.
More than 6,000 people in the district have been tested so far, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA daily report in English. Natapanu says that the increase in the daily Covid-19 count through active case finding shows that health officials are “in control.”
“Expect to see the number of positive cases in the days ahead to be increased slightly from last week. But rest assured that these are from the active case finding… the faster we find them (infections) the better.”
163 of the 248 new cases were detected through active case finding primarily in Bangkok. 79 other new cases are linked to high risk areas in Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok, Tak, Ratcahaburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Si Sa Ket.
