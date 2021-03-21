Covid-19 quarantine: 119 new infections, restrictions to be relaxed after April 1 | Thaiger

Thailand
Covid-19 quarantine: 119 new infections, restrictions to be relaxed after April 1
There were 119 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 112 local and 7 from travellers entering Thailand, but quarantine may soon be relaxed from April 1. 26 Thai and 12 Burmese are among the 38 cases in Samut Sakhon province, the centre of the recent Covid-19 outbreak south of Bangkok.
Bangkok has another 38 local cases, 31 of which are Thai nationals, mostly from the west side of the Chao Phraya. The remaining cases are in 8 other provinces including Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Nontha Buri, and Ayutthaya. The 7 imported cases are in Covid-19 quarantine and came from Myanmar, Russia, Sweden, Poland, and India.
Thailand’s infections have now totalled 27,713, after about 23,000 cases from the December 15 wave. While nearly 96% recover, including 62 released from care in the past day, 1,111 people are currently hospitalised. No new loss of life has been reported and the death toll remains at 90 people, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The CCSA expects the 14-day Covid-19 quarantine currently in place to be slowly phased out in the coming months. A 10-day isolation period will be required for Thais and foreigners who are unvaccinated but have tested negative in the previous 72 hours. Meanwhile, those who have been vaccinated, and with all tests and jabs required, will be quarantined 1 week. These new guidelines are set to begin on April 1 and continue to September 30. More details about the relaxation of quarantine times HERE.
After October 1, Covid-19 quarantine may be eliminated if several criteria are met and there is no major resurgence of Covid 19 infections in Thailand. Vaccination targets of at-risk groups must be reached, including 70% of medical staff, and the areas must be prepared to handle the influx of low-risk traveller.
800,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine are in Bangkok now, having arrived from China yesterday, and another 1 million jabs are expected to arrive in April. The current vaccines will be given in high-risk areas and to frontline medical workers throughout Thailand, according to a Facebook post by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Globally the Covid-19 infections have reached 122.88 million with 2.71 million resulting deaths. The US, Brazil and India have had the most cases, with over 30 million in the US, nearly 12 million in Brazil, and about 11.5 million in India. Thailand’s 90 deaths rank 115th.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government negotiating another 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses from China
The Thai government is looking to lay its hands on another 5 million batches of the Sinovac Biotech ‘CoronaVac’ vaccine from China.
800,000 more doses of the Sinovac Biotech Covid vaccine arrived in Thailand yesterday and will be administered to health workers, the elderly and at-risk areas, according to Thailand’s public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday. Another 1 million doses, from the initial order of 2 million shots from China, will arrive next month.
200,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech arrived 4 weeks ago.
The Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine will be used to provide the rest of the 2021 supplies to inoculate Thai citizens. An order of 26 million doses from Siam Bioscience, locally producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, have been reported as being available in the third quarter this. An additional 35 million doses will follow in Q4, according to the current roll out plans of the Thai government.
Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denies that the Thai government have never blocked attempts by the private sector to import and supply Covid vaccines. But back in December Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration ordered private hospitals and public administrators to stop their attempts to get hold of the vaccines. A month later the Public Health Minister said local administrations can use their own funds to buy approved Covid vaccines for administration in their localities.
“We stand ready to facilitate the private sector in importing the vaccines to serve people since the move would ease the burden of the government.”
The Federation of Thai Industries report that 109 private companies also want to vaccinate as many as 51,000 workers with approved vaccines. Provincial municipalities in Pattaya and Phuket, heavily impacted by the restrictions and lockdowns, have also set up projects to vaccinate large swathes of their local communities.
But, as of last week, only 61,791 people had received vaccines, according to Bangkok Post, a long way from the 67 million Thai population. Of the nearly 62,000 recipients, 50% were health workers, 11% were frontline workers, 32% were members of the community and 6% were over 60 years of age. Many of the initial vaccine allocations are being sent to Samut Sakhon, the hot spot in the centre of the December 2020 cluster that broke out amongst the migrant workers in Thailand’s seafood industry and markets, just south west of Bangkok.
5,000 doses were sent to Samut Sakhon Hospital, and another 5,000 to the Krathumbaen and Banphaeo hospitals in the province.
No allergic or adverse reactions have been registered as a result of the early vaccine rollout in Thailand.
Yesterday, there were 119 new Covid-19 cases – 112 local and 7 from travellers entering Thailand. 26 Thai and 12 Burmese are among the 38 cases in Samut Sakhon province, the centre of the recent Covid-19 cluster in December last year.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand battling mental health concerns caused by the pandemic
Job losses, bankruptcies, sickness and fear are just a few of the side-affects felt by the Covid-19 pandemic. For many in Thailand and all over the world, this has a profound impact on the mental health of everyday people. The suicide rate in Thailand has also seen a spike, with 22% more suicides recorded in the first half of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. A sharp increase not witnessed since the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.
Even before the pandemic struck, Thailand was on record as having the most suicides of any country in SE Asia. As per WHO data, in 2019 Thailand’s suicide rate was 14.4 per 100k population, compared to a global average of 10.5 per 100k population.
Thailand’s tourism industry has been hit the hardest, having made up 12% of the country’s GDP before the international travel bans took their hold. Thailand welcomed 39m tourists in 2019, the outlook for 2021 is looking especially grim, with tourism officials aiming for just 5 million international arrivals. Even this number is looking overly optimistic now.
Many of the staff impacted by the lack of liquidity in the tourism sector have been able to benefit from some government support, however, those unregistered in the social security system have not been so fortunate. Who are these people? You guessed it, Thailand’s sex workers and the migrant workers, mostly from neighbouring Myanmar.
Whilst many of the sex workers left the hotspots of Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket to move back to their home towns in the provinces, many stayed put. The entrepreneurial bar owners were able to find alternative work for some of their staff, with the rise of the ‘live stream‘ – punters are able to interact with bar girls over a webcam live stream, helping them to earn some money. But nowhere near the amounts they’d became accustomed to.
The sharp decline of income may not appear to have any impact on the outside, but deep down the mental health of many of these sex workers and migrant workers has been severely impacted. Several mobile applications have been developed recently, including the Mental Health Check Up app by The Department of Mental Health, however, adoption remains low.
SOURCE: Channel News Asia
For anyone suffering mental health issues in Thailand, please call The Samaritans of Thailand on (02) 713-6791 or the Department of Mental Health Hotline on 1323 (Thai).
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More restrictions being lifted on April 1 – shorter quarantine and no fit-to-fly certificates
No, it’s not an April Fool’s Day prank. At yesterday’s CCSA meeting it was decided to formally drop the quarantine period to 10 and 7 days, and ditch the fit-to fly documents, previously required for anyone travelling to Thailand. This all starts on Thursday, April 1.
The CCSA meeting agreed to shorten the former mandatory 14 day quarantine period to 10 days, for arrivals without a vaccination certificate, and to 7 days for those with a vaccine certificate. Then from April 1 to September 30, quarantine facilities will remain operative under the new guidelines. The April 1 easing of some arrival restrictions is the latest in Thailand’s plan to have most restrictions lifted by October this year.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that from April 1 visitors to Thailand would not be required to show a fit-to fly document. They will be allowed to carry a Covid-19-free certificate instead (basically a negative Covid test result).
But the 14 day quarantine period remains for people arriving from areas where the Covid-19 virus has ‘mutated’. Variant strains have been reported in some parts of the world. The CCSA singled out the African continent a week ago when mentioning the variant strains of the virus.
The John Hopkins University reports that one of the main concerns about Covid-19 variants is the unknown effect the current treatments and vaccines will have on the variant strains.
“The variant known as B.1.351, which was identified in South Africa, is getting a closer look from researchers, whose early data show that the Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca provided “minimal” protection from that version of the coronavirus. Those who became sick from the B.1.351 coronavirus variant after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine experienced mild or moderate illness.”
“The B.1.351 variant has not been shown to cause more severe illness than earlier versions. But there is a chance that it could give people who survived the original coronavirus another round of mild or moderate Covid-19.”
In an additional easing of restrictions for travellers to Thailand, from April 1 to June 30, new arrivals will be allowed to leave their rooms on the condition that “they comply with the public health measures”. This includes using fitness facilities, swimming pool and outdoor exercise areas, as well as to buy food and goods outside the hotel. Exactly how this will work in practice is yet to be announced.
“From July 1 to September 30, people will be able to eat in restaurants at their hotels and have health massages. From October 1, quarantine will only be required for people arriving from specified world regions.”
SOURCES: TAT | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai government negotiating another 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses from China
Covid-19 quarantine: 119 new infections, restrictions to be relaxed after April 1
Thailand’s army refutes claims it’s supplying rice to Burmese soldiers
Anti-government Bangkok protest descends into scuffles between activists and police
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thailand battling mental health concerns caused by the pandemic
Thais want tougher consequences for repeat drunk drivers – Dusit Poll
Thai tourism operators want more stimulus plans in time for Songkran
Thai activist to submit petition against charter amendment bill voters
Patong official denies wastewater to blame for macro algae bloom along beachfront
Malaysia joins calls to hold emergency ASEAN summit over Myanmar political situation
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
8 Thai Airlines must provide a business recovery plan or lose out on additional routes
149 new cases of Covid today- Covid-19 Update
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Socially distanced Songkran traditions allowed, water fights likely to be banned
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets the first AstraZeneca jab in Thailand
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Royal Thai Army to set up refugee camps for those fleeing Myanmar
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
Krabi businesses battle to survive the tourist crisis | VIDEO
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Phuket officials warn public of crocodile spotted near Chalong pier
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
- Events1 day ago
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
- Protests2 days ago
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
- Opinion2 hours ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Crime3 days ago
Dutchman in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam now getting donations
- Thailand3 hours ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
Officials tracking down foreigners with fake IDs opening up illegal businesses in Chiang Rai
- Thailand4 hours ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Issansucks
Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 10:41 am
Can we get any news about corrupt hospitals in Thailand? My Thai friend is being held hostage in pattaya and the doctors won’t give her test results they just say “we think you have covid you must stay 10 days”. They tested her pcr and antigen but won’t provide the result lab papers!
Then today they say “your positive you just stay 10 day”
Oh yeah well i don’t see chin buri in this list of new cases, this hospital in pattaya is full of sh*t and holding her hostage all because some asshat in hua hin said he lived with her even though he left pattaya well over a month ago and contracted covid in hua hin being a scumbag going to Gogo and massage daily!