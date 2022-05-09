Thailand
Thailand won’t take sides in Russia – Ukraine war, says PM Prayut
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says that his upcoming visit to Washington for the US – ASEAN summit on Friday does not mean Thailand will choose sides in the Russia – Ukraine war. He says the purpose of the summit is to discuss economy, trade and investment in the region. However, Ukraine has requested that Southeast Asian nations suspend dialogue with Russia, so political analysts expect that the summit might pressure PM Prayut to address the war despite his efforts to remain impartial.
Leaders of Southeast Asian countries will convene in Washington, US, from May 12 – 13 for a summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. Political commentators expect that Biden’s intentions are to strengthen the US’ ties with ASEAN countries, both to combat China’s growing influence in the region and to press leaders of all ten ASEAN nations to side with the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, PM Prayut says the summit serves a different purpose…
“RE my travelling abroad… It is a typical meeting like ASEAN-Japan and ASEAN-China. The ASEAN-US meeting is just another one but it coincided with the war [in Ukraine]… [We] do not choose one side over another. We are going as ASEAN members to discuss the economy, trade, investment and the regional situation, like in the past meetings.”
The summit “will discuss dozens of topics, and will not focus on one dominant issue,” explained PM Prayut.
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the purpose of PM Prayut’s upcoming visit to Washington is to support the US’s role in Southeast Asia. The ministry said that ASEAN nations hope that the US will play a constructive role in creating peace and stability in relation to the Russia – Ukraine war…
“We are trying to use every summit to reaffirm our stance that we respect territorial integrity and sovereignty and support a ceasefire and peaceful negotiation,” said Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for American and South Pacific Affairs Chettaphan Maksamphan.
Although PM Prayut doesn’t want to “pick a side” in the ongoing conflict, political analysts expect that the summit will pressure him to publicly address the issue…
“Thailand is one of the countries that the US is trying to make choose the US side, not only on the current Ukraine crisis but also on China,” said Lecturer of Political Science Naing Lin from Chiang Mai University.
“I don’t think Thai people would care which side Prayut may support. But it’s all about what Thailand would get or lose from siding with the US, or remaining neutral,” Naing continued.
ASEAN countries appear to be divided over the Russia – Ukraine conflict. Last month, the Philippines and Myanmar voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights council over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Laos and Vietnam voted against the resolution. Six other ASEAN countries abstained from the vote.
The summit may force the abstaining countries to carefully consider their position, because Ukraine is pressuring ASEAN countries to suspend dialogue with Russia…
“We believe it’s important to isolate Russia internationally. Russia should not be part of ASEAN strategic partnership,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Olexander Nechytaylo in an interview last week.
SOURCE: Benar News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taliban impose head-to-toe coverings for women in Afghanistan
Monday Covid Update: 6,488 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Update | Police discuss closing times for Tourist Hotspots
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
Government economic agency says China’s zero-Covid policy hurting Thai economy
Thailand won’t take sides in Russia – Ukraine war, says PM Prayut
Burmese man killed in Surat Thani flash flood, more wet weather to come
G7 countries commit to phasing out imports of Russian oil
“Curb your enthusiasm: Thailand gets real over tourism” | GMT
Nightlife venues in “blue zones” want permission to re-open from June 1
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Store owner in northern Thailand donates school uniforms to needy families
Upcoming campaign to urge Bangkok to vote in governor election
Phuket prepares reforestation activity for National Tree Day
Man in northern Thailand found dead under palm tree
How to Apply for a Marriage Visa in Thailand
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
- Crime1 day ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Phuket2 days ago
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Shopping mall in Chiang Mai goes dark, couldn’t afford 20 million baht power bill
- Krabi2 days ago
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
- Bangkok3 days ago
Taxi driver transporting man high on drugs uses TikTok emergency signal to alert police
- Thailand3 days ago
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Recent comments: