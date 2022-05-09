Burmese man killed in Surat Thani flash flood, more wet weather to come

A Burmese man has died after being washed away in a flash flood in Surat Thani over the weekend. According to a Bangkok Post report, heavy rainfall has damaged 3 districts in the southern province. The body of 30-year-old Sai Chan, from Myanmar, was recovered on Saturday.

The man had been reported missing after he drove his motorbike through a flooded area in Tha Chang. The districts of Tha Chang, Chaiya, and Wipawadi were all severely affected by heavy rainfall, with Wipawadi being the worst-affected, according to officials at Surat Thani’s disaster prevention and mitigation office. Officials say the flooding is now subsiding in the 3 districts and authorities are clearing debris in order to re-open damaged roads.

The wet weather is not over yet however, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning of more heavy rain to come, which could cause more flooding in the south over the next 2 days. The wet weather is being caused by cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post