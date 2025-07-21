Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya

It’s the world’s biggest, and rarest, seed, shaped like a voluptuous behind and worth a fortune. Now a Pattaya garden has stunned the globe by harvesting a million-baht bounty of the legendary Coco de Mer.

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya has made horticultural history after successfully processing nine rare Coco de Mer fruits, yielding ten valuable seeds, including one ultra-rare twin seed, with a total weight of 48.2 kilogrammes.

Valued at over 100,000 baht per seed, the exotic haul is worth a staggering 1 million baht, boosting Thailand’s reputation in global plant conservation and botanical science.

Leading the groundbreaking operation was Kamphon Tansacha, President of Nong Nooch Pattaya, who described the achievement as “a significant moment for Thai botany on the world stage.”

The Coco de Mer, or Lodoicea maldivica, is native only to the Seychelles Islands in the Indian Ocean and is famous for producing the largest and heaviest seed in the world, according to Guinness World Records. Each seed can weigh up to 25kg, and the fruit itself resembles the shape of a human pelvis, earning it nicknames like the “love nut” or “sea coconut.”

In the wild, these palms are notoriously slow growers, often taking up to 60 years to bear fruit, then another seven years to ripen, and yet another two years before a seedling emerges. But through decades of painstaking cultivation, Nong Nooch has slashed the fruit-bearing cycle to around 30 years, Pattaya News reported.

The garden has now successfully propagated 229 Coco de Mer trees, thanks to years of expert care and dedication. The presence of a twin seed, an extremely rare phenomenon, in this latest batch is being hailed as further proof of the team’s botanical prowess.

Kamphon added: “We welcome collaboration with other botanical gardens through rare plant exchanges to support conservation around the world.”

Home to over 18,000 species, Nong Nooch is one of Asia’s most respected botanical gardens and continues to play a leading role in the preservation of endangered flora.

With this record-breaking seed haul, Thailand has not only cracked the nut, it’s cracked the code to conserving one of nature’s rarest wonders.