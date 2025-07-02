Thailand Video News | Thai PM Paetongtarn suspended amid leaked audio scandal involving Cambodia, Thailand introduces prescription form to regulate medical cannabis use

In Thailand, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended amid a leaked audio scandal, while new cannabis prescription rules tighten control over medical use. The country also saw a daring restaurant scam in Pattaya, a major heroin smuggling arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and a rare bear encounter in Khao Yai National Park. Across the region, a Batik Air flight narrowly avoided a runway disaster in Jakarta, Vietnam made headlines by legalizing dual citizenship to attract global talent, and Singapore introduced SG60 vouchers alongside the unveiling of the first Singapore–Malaysia RTS train. Meanwhile, a Welshman’s recovery after a violent assault in Thailand has drawn international attention and fundraising efforts.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office pending an investigation into a leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodia’s former leader, Hun Sen. The court accepted a petition from 36 senators alleging ethical violations and voted 7–2 to suspend her while the case is under review. The leaked recording, which includes sensitive military comments, has sparked accusations of undermining national sovereignty. Though removed from her role as PM for now, Paetongtarn will remain Minister of Culture as the legal proceedings continue.

Thailand has launched an official prescription form (P.T.33) for medical cannabis, marking a major regulatory shift. The new form allows licensed practitioners—including doctors and traditional healers—to prescribe cannabis for 15 approved conditions. Each prescription must document patient identity, diagnosis, dosage, and duration, and is valid for 30 days. Dispensers must retain records for one year for compliance. The move follows delays and revisions to ensure safety and standardisation, with rules taking effect the day after publication in the Royal Gazette. This step aims to tighten control over cannabis use while improving patient access in a regulated framework.

A Thai man pretending to be wealthy dined and dashed at two Pattaya restaurants, leaving behind unpaid bills totalling over 23,000 baht. Claiming to earn big on a cruise ship, he ordered expensive meals and even borrowed cash for tips before disappearing. Despite being caught and identified as “Wanchalong,” police released him, citing no serious offence—prompting outrage from local business owners. Another restaurateur reported a similar scam by the same man. The contrasting leniency compared to other cases, such as a British tourist arrested in Phuket for a similar act, has sparked public debate over law enforcement consistency.

Thai customs officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport arrested a Canadian man on 30 June for attempting to smuggle over 3kg of heroin hidden in women’s handbags. Suspicious luggage weight led to an X-ray and detailed inspection, revealing heroin concealed in stitched handbag linings and suitcase walls. The man, bound for Taiwan, now faces serious charges under Thailand’s drug trafficking laws. The heroin’s street value is estimated at over 1 million baht. Authorities are probing possible links to a wider trafficking ring. This marks the 28th heroin smuggling case intercepted by Thai customs since October 2024.

Tourists dining at a restaurant in Khao Yai National Park were startled when an Asian black bear appeared outside, drawn by the smell of food. The animal tried to enter but was stopped by a fence, and staff banged a wok to scare it off. The moment was captured on TikTok and sparked mixed reactions—some amused, others concerned. Park rangers noted that bears are increasingly venturing into human areas for food. The incident echoes past wildlife encounters in Thailand, including elephants and bears entering communities, highlighting the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife coexistence near protected areas.

A Batik Air flight narrowly avoided disaster at Soekarno Hatta International Airport when strong crosswinds during a storm tipped the Boeing 737 on approach, nearly causing its wing to hit the runway. Despite the severe tilt, the plane landed safely with no damage reported after inspection. The dramatic landing gained attention after videos surfaced on social media, showing the aircraft briefly banking heavily to the right. The airline confirmed all safety procedures were followed and emphasised its commitment to passenger safety amid Jakarta’s challenging weather conditions.

Vietnam has amended its nationality law to allow dual citizenship, aiming to attract skilled foreign workers and overseas Vietnamese. The changes remove previous requirements to renounce foreign citizenship, demonstrate language proficiency, or meet residency thresholds. This move is part of Vietnam’s largest reform in decades, designed to boost economic growth, particularly in tech fields like AI and semiconductors. With 6 million Vietnamese living abroad—many in top global tech firms—the government hopes the relaxed laws will draw talent back home. Dual nationals will now face fewer bureaucratic hurdles, though restrictions remain for those in security roles.

Singaporeans aged 21 and above can start claiming their SG60 vouchers in July, part of the government’s Budget 2025 package. Those aged 60 and above can claim S$800 from 1 July, while citizens aged 21–59 can claim S$600 from 22 July. The vouchers—valid until end-2026—are split for use at hawkers, heartland shops, and supermarkets. Citizens can claim them digitally via Singpass at go.gov.sg/sg60v, and will also receive a postcard with a QR code to scan. Seniors can seek help at community centres. Authorities urge vigilance against scams, noting no banking info is needed to claim.

The first train for the Singapore–Malaysia Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link was unveiled on 30 June, marking a key milestone for the cross-border project. Built by CRRC Zhuzhou, the automated, driverless four-car train will carry over 600 passengers and feature a livery reflecting both nations’ flags. The 4 km metro line will connect Woodlands North in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Malaysia, cutting travel time to just 5 minutes. With customs processed at departure points, the RTS Link aims to ease congestion on the Johor causeway. Full operations are expected by December 2026.

Ashton Jones, a 29-year-old Welshman, has awakened from a coma after a brutal attack in Thailand left him critically injured. Found unconscious far from where he was last seen, Ashton underwent emergency brain surgery in Pattaya. Now stable but still in critical condition, he’s being treated with oxygen and feeding tubes. His family, without travel insurance coverage, is fundraising for medical and repatriation costs. The UK Foreign Office is assisting, while Thai police continue investigating the assault. Despite the trauma, Ashton’s recovery has begun—with his one wish being to return home to Wales.